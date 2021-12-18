Rap Basement

Featured

Coi Leray Says Debut Will Be “One Of The Biggest Female Artist Albums In The World”

Posted By on December 17, 2021

The rapper shared a bit about what she’s been going through behind the scenes and what to expect from her debut record.

The expectation to craft a stellar debut album is a level of pressure that most artists know all too well. Fans of Coi Leray have been anticipating the rapper’s long-awaited debut, but Leray has been carefully planning her introductory record with precision. She’s made waves with singles like “No More Parties” and “Twinnem,” but a full-length has yet to arrive.

Leray has spoken about her album a handful of times and today (December 17), she returned to Instagram to give an update about the record as well as some insight into what she has been dealing with in her personal life.

Coi LEray
Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

“Kind of been a rough year, even though I made millions, it came with a lot of depression,” she penned. “‘Medicine’ is the last song ima drop this year. This song is strictly for my fans. When I got in the booth and vent, just know I’m speaking from the heart and I meant every word in the song. Hope everyone has a great holiday and gets everything they ever dreamed of.”

“She added, “This new year is going to be one of the biggest years of my life. I feel it. My album is going to be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world. I can promise you that Xoxo -Coi.” We’ll have to wait and see if her manifestation comes to pass. Check out Coi Leray’s post below.

Coi Leray
Instagram
Via HNHH

