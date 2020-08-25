Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Coi Leray Talks “Messy” Trippie Redd Breakup, Felt He Used Her For “Click Bait”
93
0
Lil Wayne Shares Adorable Lakers Photo Of Son Kameron: “Mamba Forever”
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
715
1
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
622
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Coi Leray Talks “Messy” Trippie Redd Breakup, Felt He Used Her For “Click Bait”

Posted By on August 24, 2020

After the rap couple parted ways Trippie Redd named a song after Coi and called her an “idiot.”

Young love can be fickle, and it’s a lesson that Coi Leray and Trippie Redd learned the hard way. The former couple were once displaying their affections on social media, but when things took a turn, the world bore witness to the demise of their relationship. Coi Leray was recently a guest on No Jumper where she spoke about her former flame and how she feels about the dissolution of their romance.

Coi Leray, Trippie Redd, No Jumper, Song
Amy Sussman / Stringer / Getty Images

Coi Leray was asked if she regrets being introduced to the hip hop world as the girlfriend of Trippie Redd. She said no. “At the end of the day, that’s who I f*ckin’ dated and it was public,” she said. “I don’t expect nobody—he’s a star. He’s a big dude out here.” However, when things went downhill, Trippie would go on to name a song after his ex during their messy breakup. It’s something that Coi Leray laughs about now.

“At first, no, I didn’t like it. It was very like, what the f*ck, because I always thought we really had something outside of the music,” she said. “So I’m just like, damn. If you got something to say, let’s get together and you say that sh*t to my face… I felt like I’m being used for click bait. He’ll sell out with or without me, but at that point I just felt like he coulda just called me, you coulda just hit me, DM’d whoever, emailed. You coulda got the message the f*ck out there because we’re very connected. You ain’t have to go ‘head and put me down like that in a song.”

She called the song and what Trippie said about her “bullsh*t,” but she respects him as an artist. “Just like me, I’mma put my feelings in a song and my emotions in a song and he does it very well, and that’s one thing I gotta give to him.” Check out Coi Leray’s interview with No Jumper below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Wayne Shares Adorable Lakers Photo Of Son Kameron: “Mamba Forever”
159 525 12
0
E-40 Suggests Tupac Could Have Survived Vegas Shooting “If He Wanted To Live”
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Coi Leray Talks “Messy” Trippie Redd Breakup, Felt He Used Her For “Click Bait”
93
0
Lil Wayne Shares Adorable Lakers Photo Of Son Kameron: “Mamba Forever”
159
0
E-40 Suggests Tupac Could Have Survived Vegas Shooting “If He Wanted To Live”
185
0
Mulatto Defends Herself Against Critics Who Say She Shouldn’t Be Making Club Appearances
146
0
Nas & Dr. Dre Collaboration Previewed In Footage Of Studio Session
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Big Sean Feat. Nipsey Hussle Deep Reverence
172
0
ReeceBeats Feat. P-Lo & Mozzy Slide
159
0
JackBoy Ps & Qs
106
0
Toni Braxton Feat. H.E.R. Gotta Move On
106
0
Leikeli47 Zoom
106
0
Tha Alkaholiks Only When I'm Drunk
159
0
Lil Yachty Birthday Mix 5
1072
16
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Beyoncé Feat. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN & WizKid “Brown Skin Girl” Video
146
0
Coi Leray Hits Up Her Favorite Jamaican Restaurant On “Snack Review”
741
14
Migos Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Need It” Video
741
13
More Videos

Featured Stories

Coi Leray Talks “Messy” Trippie Redd Breakup, Felt He Used Her For “Click Bait”
Lil Wayne Shares Adorable Lakers Photo Of Son Kameron: “Mamba Forever”
E-40 Suggests Tupac Could Have Survived Vegas Shooting “If He Wanted To Live”