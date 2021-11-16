Rap Basement

Coi Leray Teases New Music From Upcoming Debut Album

Posted By on November 16, 2021

The “Big Purr” rapper posted an unreleased snippet from Triller on her Instagram a few days ago.

Coi Leray is not only always going viral, . putting out some new music. We’re due for her debut album, with her last mixtape EC2 dropping back in 2019 and her last EP Now Or Never last year. The Big Trendsetter shared a snippet a few days ago, posting a Triller clip to her Instagram showcasing one of her more popular unreleased songs.

The snippet arrives just a few days after the visual for her latest single “TWINNEM” hit 14 million views on YouTube and more than 11 million streams on Spotify.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

“Want a bad b*tch like me, keep on wishing baby / Buss it open first, you got to kiss it baby,” she raps in the video clip below, to which Coi— in typical Coi fashion— does a TikTok groove to the song. “Get that p*ssy soaking wet, it’s dripping like a navy / I call him Big Daddy, he call me Lil Baby / They know I’m the sh*t, I need some tissue baby.” This isn’t the first time Coi has used a Tik Tok or Triller dance to help push out new music; every Coi song seems to have a dance to go with it. 

“ALBUM TIME FR FRERRR,” she captioned the video, furthering the hype and speculation as to when she might drop.

Listen to the snippet in Coi Leray’s recent Instagram post below. Let us know what you think of it.

Via HNHH

