Coi Leray Vents About Benzino After Royce Da 5’9’s Parenting Diss

Posted By on January 22, 2021

Coi LeRay opens up about her father letting her down on a new track.

Earlier in the month, Love & Hip Hop star Benzino got into a messy public battle with Royce Da 5’9″. The beef was ignited after Royce jumped in to defend Eminem against Benzino after the Boston-bred rapper came for him first. Benzino eventually called Royce Eminem’s “slave boy,” causing the Detroit MC to fire back with some off-key comments about Benzino’s daughter Coi LeRay advising him to be a better father. Now, it seems like LeRay is finally chiming in on the situation in a new single.

On Friday (January 22nd), the Boston-born artist unleashed a new single called “No More Parties” where she opens up about the situation and her desire to step away from situations in life on longer serving her. Unfortunately for Benzino, she echoed the same sentiments Royce blasted the reality TV star with.  


Sarah Morris/Getty Images

“I’m too busy getting this money counting cheddar/My daddy let me down, but I promise you I won’t let up/I wanna say f*ck that man, but that sh*t won’t make me better,” LeRay sang on the track.

She continued her rant on the hook, “Fuck everybody, I can’t trust nobody/I ain’t even really tryna party, don’t invite me to no party.” The lyrics come as a surprise since LeRay has never previously indicated she was on bad terms with her father.

In the original beef, Royce said verbatim about LeRay, “I’m gon take your daughter to the park and let her ride the swings if you don’t quit spending your whole day being a twitter goon. She pussy popping on a handstand on IG. Now go hug her and tell her she’s beautiful before Drake or Trey Songz does.” Benzino retorted that the rapper would “regret” saying that about her.  

Be sure to listen to the song above and let us know what your take on the situation is. 

[via]

Via HNHH

