Coi Leray’s Kung-Fu Dance Moves From Her Rolling Loud Set Are Prompting All Kinds Of Reactions

It’s been a week since Rolling Loud New York wrapped up for another season, but hip-hop heads everywhere are still catching up on the many performances that they may have missed. One artist in particular, Coi Leray, has been trending on Twitter for her unique efforts to entertain her audience.

In a clip, the “Big Purr” singer can be seen performing her hit track while wearing nipple covers, a harness, a cropped black puffer jacket, and some utility pants. After delivering a quick intro, Leray and the others on stage with her launched into a routine that looked like something straight out of a kung-fu flick.

“LMFAO,” a Twitter user captioned the clip, which has since been seen over a million times. The 24-year-old star even saw the video herself, and decided to respond. “Y’all wanna see bitches shake [their] ass in ballerina outfits all day. Big trend setter for life” Leray tweeted.

Thousands of others have retweeted the visual, giving their take on Leray’s performance. “This better than y’all faves standing around doing nothing for 20 songs,” one person wrote, defending the artist. “This what Kingdom Hearts looks like to outsiders lmao,” someone else joked.

Rolling Loud NY was certainly one for the books. Patrons received plenty of surprises from headlining artists, and one of the biggest headlines to come from the event was news of Fetty Wap’s arrest, which you can read more about here.