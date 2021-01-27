Cole Bennett, Lil Gnar, Benny Blanco & More Pay Tribute To 6 Dogs

We received the tragic news of underground rapper and Soundcloud legend’s 6 Dogs passing today. The rapper died from an apparent suicide at the age of 21, leaving fans and peers heartbroken over the news. He was coming up as a prominent force in the emo-rap scene and worked with the likes of Lil Skies and Cole Bennett. After blowing up in 2016, singles like “Faygo Dreams” and “Flossing” became anthems among his fanbase which was only growing with each release.

The Atlanta rapper’s music impacted so many lives. Many of his collaborators emerged to pay their respects for him today. Cole Bennett offered a photo with the rapper with a tweet that reads, “Rest In Peace to a beautiful human being,” he wrote. Lil Gnar also shared a post to his Twitter paying respect to the late rapper. “Rip 6dogs , i was jus at the studio 2 days ago n a producer there was telling me yall worked on ya whole new album together n y’all was proud of it,” he wrote.

“RIP Chase :’( inspired me in so many ways and helped me grow as an artist and a person,” Gravy shared along with a photo of himself and 6 Dogs in the studio.

We’re keeping 6 Dogs’ family in our prayers. Check out some of the heartfelt tributes from his peers below.