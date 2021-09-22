Rap Basement

College Course About Drake & The Weeknd To Be Taught At University In Toronto

Posted By on September 22, 2021

Toronto-based author and Hip-Hop expert Dalton Higgins will be teaching a course on Drake and The Weeknd at Ryerson University next year.

Although they haven’t linked up on wax since the early 2010s, Drake and The Weeknd are two artists who changed the Toronto music scene forever, and next year, their groundbreaking careers will be the focus of a full collegiate course at the University of Toronto.

According to HipHipDX, Toronto-based writer, podcaster, and Hip-Hop scholar Dalton Higgins will be lecturing on Drake and The Weeknd’s record-breaking careers as well as examining the Toronto Hip-Hop and R&B scene that they both helped shape.

The Weeknd and Drake performs on stage at O2 Arena on March 24, 2014 in London, United Kingdom
Joseph Okpako/Redferns/Getty Images

In his announcement of the course on Instagram, Higgins wrote, “I’ll be teaching a course about two Toronto-born music titans; DrakeThe Weeknd in early 2022.”

Higgins, who notably published the Drake biography Far From Over: The Music and Life of Drake in 2012, reveals that he felt it was important to shine a light on Drizzy and Abel’s cultural contributions after the emergence of higher education courses on “rock, folk and pop stars like Miley Cyrus, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga.”

“It’s time to get our Canadian rap & R&B icons recognized & canonized academically or otherwise,” Higgins continued. “And it is CRITICAL for scholars, historians, to examine the Toronto music scene that birthed Drake/Weeknd and helped create the conditions for them to become mega successful.”

If you were a student at Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada, would you enroll in RTA 950: Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd?

[via]
Via HNHH

