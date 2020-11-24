Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Troy Ave Seems To Suggest Jeezy Should Have Killed Gucci Mane: Report
79
0
Beyoncé Fans Blast Jennifer Lopez For Allegedly Copying “Drunk In Love” Performance
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1535
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
860
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Consequence Calls Kanye West’s “Donda” Album “Fire”: “We’re Gonna Score”

Posted By on November 23, 2020

He says that anytime he and Ye get together musically it’s fire.

As we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, we have some news about Kanye West‘s phantom album Donda. Named after his late mother, fans thought they would receive the project months ago. There were tracklist teases as far back as August, but it seemed that at the time, Kanye was more concerned with Jesus Is King and his Sunday Service choir. Some have suggested that Donda is complete and ready for release, but Ye’s good friend Consequence claims the project isn’t even finished yet.

“He’s working on that now,” Cons told JasmineBrand. “Yeah, it’s retarded. I mean, look. I’d rather you hear it than me try to throw lighter fluid on it, but come on. If we don’t do nothin’ else, we’ll make that fire. We might…look. We make that fire. Especially when it’s me and Kanye together, you know what I’m saying? That speaks volumes. You can check the resumé. You can check the catalog.”

Consequence added that anytime he and Kanye come together musically, “we’re gonna score.” He didn’t hesitate to say that Donda “would be no exception.” He couldn’t promise that it would be an album that would be ready for 2020, but Cons said the release date is “a Kanye decision.” Are you looking forward to Donda? What’s your favorite Kanye-Consequence collaboration?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Troy Ave Seems To Suggest Jeezy Should Have Killed Gucci Mane: Report
79 525 6
0
Beyoncé Fans Blast Jennifer Lopez For Allegedly Copying “Drunk In Love” Performance
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Troy Ave Seems To Suggest Jeezy Should Have Killed Gucci Mane: Report
79
0
Beyoncé Fans Blast Jennifer Lopez For Allegedly Copying “Drunk In Love” Performance
132
0
Asian Doll Is Tired Of People Putting Her In The Middle Of Rap Beef
146
0
Consequence Calls Kanye West’s “Donda” Album “Fire”: “We’re Gonna Score”
212
0
Playboi Carti Gets “They Thought I Was Gay” Trending On Twitter
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Berete Feat. 2KBABY Murda
119
0
Abra Cadabra Show Me
119
0
Thutmose My Maria
106
0
Nas Come Get Me
185
0
Lloyd Banks Feat. Juelz Santana Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley
185
0
Nicki Minaj Feat. Drake Moment 4 Life
238
0
Galimatias Shy Dancer
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
199
0
Conway Feat. El Camino “Forever Droppin Tears” Video
119
0
DaBaby “More Money More Problems” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Troy Ave Seems To Suggest Jeezy Should Have Killed Gucci Mane: Report
Beyoncé Fans Blast Jennifer Lopez For Allegedly Copying “Drunk In Love” Performance
Asian Doll Is Tired Of People Putting Her In The Middle Of Rap Beef