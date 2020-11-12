Rap Basement

Consequence & His 9-Year-Old Son Caiden Drop Music On The Same Day
Boosie Badazz Expresses Anger & Grief Following Mo3's Murder In Dallas
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
Consequence & His 9-Year-Old Son Caiden Drop Music On The Same Day

Posted By on November 11, 2020

The father-son takeover is in full effect as two generations of Hip Hop share new music.

It’s not uncommon for the children of rappers to follow in their parent’s footsteps as they, too, enter into the rap game. Consequence is paving the way for his son Caiden who, at only nine-years-old, has launched himself into the industry as a Hip Hop artist, and now the father-son duo has dropped music on the very same day. The proud father regularly posts about his son’s skills and accomplishments as often as he can, so for Cons and Caiden to release projects at the same time is history in the making for the Mills family.

Consequence, Caiden The Crownholder, Albums
Image Provided By Publicist
Consequence, Caiden The Crownholder, Albums
Image Provided By Publicist

Consequence‘s successes have been heavily documented as the rapper-producer has worked with the likes of A Tribe Called Quest, Kanye West, Papoose, Patti LaBelle, Conway The Machine, John Legend, Royce Da 5’9″, Beyoncé, Kid Cudi, and many more. One could suggest that Caiden has big shoes to fill, but it looks as if the young rapper is carving out his own path rather than jumping into his father’s lane.

“We went from Being in the Red Now we in the Black ALL BLACK,” Consequence wrote on Instagram. “Nothing brings me more joy than showing @caiden817 the footsteps to being a Man A Real Man takes care of their family.”

The 192 Records artists have shared the music videos to their new releases: Cons dropped his single and music video for “Lost a Million” while Caiden The Crownholder shared his track and visual for “Phase Two.” Check out two generations of Hip Hop below.

Via HNHH

Boosie Badazz Expresses Anger & Grief Following Mo3's Murder In Dallas
Queen Naija Is "Lowkey Scared" Of NBA YoungBoy But Is Open To Collab
