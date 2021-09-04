Consequence Says It’s “Party Time” Following “Life Of The Party” Leak

The battle of the rollouts continues, and we’re not quite sure what to expect next.

Following Drake‘s surprising leak of Kanye West and Andre 3000‘s “Life of the Party” track, Consequence has revealed that something else will be coming from Ye’s camp at 8 PM ET today (September 14).

In an exclusive text with Kanye’s frequent collaborator, Cons keeps it short and sweet, unveiling a time with no clear indication of just what is coming.

The logical explanation points toward an official release of the track on DSPs. But, in a landscape where all rules have been taken off the table and transported to a landfill to be incinerated, we could stretch the theory that a re-release of DONDA might be around the corner instead.

The current iteration of DONDA is primed for Kanye’s ninth No. 1 debut with just over 320,000 equivalent units accounted for in the first week while Certified Lover Boy’s inevitable occupation of the spot awaits its turn next week.

It’s been an eventful week, to say the least, as Drake and Kanye’s beef has culminated into one of music’s most exciting moments in recent years and any sort of plot twist wouldn’t surprise us at all.