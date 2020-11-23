Conway Celebrates “Machine’sGiving” With Wholesome Food Drive

Conway The Machine may be one of the most formidable rappers of this modern era, his bars frequently lined with menacing threats and vividly rendered depictions of violence, but that’s not to say he doesn’t possess a heart of gold. In fact, the Buffalo emcee has been frequently holding it down for his community, having previously launched a variety of initiatives to brighten the days of the less fortunate.

Zachary Mazur/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For those curious about The Machine’s previous efforts, this year alone he has helped bring meals of appreciation to front line workers, a gesture that landed him a special proclamation from Legislator April Baskin. In the summer, he brought breakfast to the workers of NAFTA –the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority’s Metro Bus and Rail — once again to showcase his appreciation for their services. On a more personal level, Conway also made the day of a young 11-year old with Bells Palsy, coming through to meet her and donate canned goods in her honor.

Suffice it to say, Conway has been holding it down on the humanitarian level for some time now, and his work only continues. Yesterday, he introduced Machine’sGiving, inviting those in need to pick up a free meal for the upcoming Holiday. Following the event’s successful turnout, Conway took to Instagram to share a few words of appreciation. “Great turnout today for Machine’sGiving we fed over 100 people!!” he captioned, sharing a few pictures. “Special thanks to everyone that assisted and contributed, thank you to everybody that came. Happy holidays and God bless!”

And that’s not all. Earlier today, Conway announced a follow-up food and clothing drive taking place throughout the day. “Don’t stop! We over 100+ frozen Turkeys to give away and a bunch of other stuff,” he confirms. “If u need it or u know someone or a family that needs a little extra help to get thru the holiday season, myself along with @fyp_clothing are more than happy and grateful to help out in any way we can and hold y’all down.. so come on out today.. from 10am-until everything is gone!”

Clearly, The Machine is for the people, and his generosity is much needed during this troubling time. Be sure to show some love to one of the most kind-hearted rappers in the game — who also happens to be one of the strongest lyricists working right now.