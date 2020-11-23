Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Uzi Vert Cryptically Reveals His Favorite New Artist
106
0
Boosie Badazz Has Returned Home After Shooting
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1535
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
860
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Conway Celebrates “Machine’sGiving” With Wholesome Food Drive

Posted By on November 23, 2020

With Thanksgiving on the way, Conway The Machine has come through to launch an incredible food drive for those in need.

Conway The Machine may be one of the most formidable rappers of this modern era, his bars frequently lined with menacing threats and vividly rendered depictions of violence, but that’s not to say he doesn’t possess a heart of gold. In fact, the Buffalo emcee has been frequently holding it down for his community, having previously launched a variety of initiatives to brighten the days of the less fortunate. 

Conway The Machine

Zachary Mazur/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For those curious about The Machine’s previous efforts, this year alone he has helped bring meals of appreciation to front line workers, a gesture that landed him a special proclamation from Legislator April Baskin. In the summer, he brought breakfast to the workers of NAFTA –the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority’s Metro Bus and Rail — once again to showcase his appreciation for their services. On a more personal level, Conway also made the day of a young 11-year old with Bells Palsy, coming through to meet her and donate canned goods in her honor. 

Suffice it to say, Conway has been holding it down on the humanitarian level for some time now, and his work only continues. Yesterday, he introduced Machine’sGiving, inviting those in need to pick up a free meal for the upcoming Holiday. Following the event’s successful turnout, Conway took to Instagram to share a few words of appreciation. “Great turnout today for Machine’sGiving we fed over 100 people!!” he captioned, sharing a few pictures. “Special thanks to everyone that assisted and contributed, thank you to everybody that came. Happy holidays and God bless!” 

And that’s not all. Earlier today, Conway announced a follow-up food and clothing drive taking place throughout the day. “Don’t stop! We over 100+ frozen Turkeys to give away and a bunch of other stuff,” he confirms. “If u need it or u know someone or a family that needs a little extra help to get thru the holiday season, myself along with @fyp_clothing are more than happy and grateful to help out in any way we can and hold y’all down.. so come on out today.. from 10am-until everything is gone!”

Clearly, The Machine is for the people, and his generosity is much needed during this troubling time. Be sure to show some love to one of the most kind-hearted rappers in the game — who also happens to be one of the strongest lyricists working right now. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Boosie Badazz Has Returned Home After Shooting
79 525 6
0
Lil Uzi Vert Cryptically Reveals His Favorite New Artist
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Lil Uzi Vert Cryptically Reveals His Favorite New Artist
106
0
Boosie Badazz Has Returned Home After Shooting
79
0
Conway Celebrates “Machine’sGiving” With Wholesome Food Drive
119
0
Lil Baby Teases Mysterious Release Date
185
0
Gucci Mane Still Wants More Verzuz Smoke
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lloyd Banks Feat. Juelz Santana Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley
66
0
Nicki Minaj Feat. Drake Moment 4 Life
225
0
Galimatias Shy Dancer
225
0
DJ Megan Ryte Feat. A$AP Ferg & will.i.am Culture
185
1
Gone 'Til Monday Feelin' Bad (Space Ca$h Remix)
132
0
Jeezy Feat. Ne-Yo The Glory
225
0
Kelly Rowland Hitman
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk “Pain Away” Video
172
0
Rubi Rose Details How COVID-19 Diagnosis Switched Her From Blunts To Joints
225
0
Big Sean Feat. Post Malone “Wolves” Video
225
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Uzi Vert Cryptically Reveals His Favorite New Artist
Boosie Badazz Has Returned Home After Shooting
Conway Celebrates “Machine’sGiving” With Wholesome Food Drive