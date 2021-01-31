Conway Clears The Air On Rumored Griselda Beef

Some of us lived through the highly-publicized breakups of Roc-A-Fella and G-Unit, while others are more familiar with the endings of newer rap crews like Odd Future, Young Money (for now at least) and even BROCKHAMPTON to an extent. However, we’re sure no one would’ve predicted the guys of Griselda Records would be on a the brink of a breakup — they’re just too nice behind the mic as a unit!

Thankfully, Conway took some time to hit up The Joe Budden Podcast and dead the rumors of beef with Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn once and for all. We hope.



Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty

When host Jamil “Mal” Clay directly asked Conway about the rumors that’ve had the rap Internet buzzing recently, the From King to a God emcee, contorting his face in signature manner, bluntly stated, “Yeah, a lot of them n****s cut me off Mal, man!” His statement was followed by a room full of laughs to signify that he was joking (again, we hope!), and he further added on a more serious note, “Nah I never said n****s was breaking up or none of that shit, know what I’m saying?” He went on to add that he’s a “funny” guy and that most of the time he’s just trolling with the rest of the Internet. With that said, we can all let out a sigh of relief. Well, for now at least.

Peep the clip of Conway addressing the rumored Griselda beef on The Joe Budden Podcast below, and watch the full episode over on Apple, Google, SoundCloud and YouTube every Wednesday and Saturday. Let us know what your favorite track from Conway, Benny, Westside or the entire click as a whole is by hitting us up in the comment section down below: