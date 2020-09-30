Rap Basement

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing "Savage Mode 2" Cover
79
0
The Lox Living Off Xperience
649
1
Big Sean Detroit
516
0
Conway Finds Inspiration In BET Lyricist Of The Year Omission

Posted By on September 30, 2020

After being omitted from BET’s “Lyricist Of The Year” award, Conway The Machine takes to Instagram to reflect on the snub.

The BET Hip-Hop Award nominations have arrived, and off the bat, the Lyricist Of The Year category sparked a small controversy through its notable omissions. Included were J. Cole, Big Sean, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, and Rapsody, many of whom are strong lyricists deserving of praise — yet some of the best displays of penmanship arose away from the mainstream eye.

For instance, Conway The Machine has proven himself time and again, most recently making a compelling case through his From King To A God album. On that very album, he seemed to address this very sort of conundrum, acutely aware that his lyricism hasn’t been getting the recognition it deserves. For a rapper as competitively driven as The Machine, snubs of this nature can feel particularly frustrating.

Understandably so, given how much dedication goes into his craft. Yet Conway is no stranger to adversity and has once again opted to use it as inspiration moving forward. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of Michael Jordan along with the caption: “that was all I needed.” Elaborating, he writes “Mood after seeing I was left off the lyricist of the year nominations. FKTG deluxe otw?”

Despite the fact that he has nothing more to prove, Conway continues to tease even more new projects to come. Should he indeed remind the masses what he’s capable of with a From King To A God deluxe, he’s also got his Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes in the pipeline. Check out The Machine’s post below, and sound off — do you think Conway is one of this year’s best lyricists?

Via HNHH

