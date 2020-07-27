Conway Has Finished His Shady Records Debut Album

Fans of Conway The Machine understand that the Buffalo lyricist unapologetically rides for the Griselda movement above all else. But in a perhaps unexpected turn, Conway ultimately lined up a solo album on Eminem‘s Shady Records, one that has been largely anticipated as his first major-label release.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

While it’s unclear whether the relationship between Westside Gunn’s Griselda and Eminem’s Shady Records is entirely unflappable — lest we forget that Westside took a slight jab at this label during the BET Awards — it’s clear that Conway is still moving forward with his plan to drop God Don’t Make Mistakes as intended. Now, the rapper has taken to Twitter to confirm that he has wrapped up two out of three of his upcoming projects, including his next release From King To A God.

“FKTG is done, GOD don’t make mistakes is done, and I just got re-inspired to finish EIF4… it’s go time,” writes The Machine, alluding to another 2020 drop in Everybody Is F.O.O.D. 4. Unfortunately, we still don’t have any release dates for Conway’s barrage of new projects, but we have received enough details to keep the hype high. For one, God Don’t Make Mistakes will feature plenty of untold stories, as confirmed by Conway himself. ” “I can’t wait for y’all to hear GDMM I’m so proud of this album not only because it’s my debut release on @ShadyRecords but also I put my heart in it and I got shit off my chest that I’ve talked to no one about,” he wrote, back in May.

Are you excited to hear The Machine on his long-awaited Shady Records debut?