HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Team Member

Posted By on August 11, 2020

During Griselda’s recent tour, Conway The Machine and Jay-Z engaged in a heart-to-heart about the importance of emotion.

Conway The Machine may have developed a reputation as one of the rap game’s most formidable and downright imposing lyricists, but the Griselda rapper has also proven his emotional depth. For many, “The Cow” stands as one of his musical triumphs, a heartfelt reflection on the shooting that left half his face paralyzed; the song is so deeply personal that it has frequently left Conway crying during performances. And while his raw vulnerability helped make “The Cow” an onstage favorite, it also seemed to have an impact on Jay-Z, who witnessed Conway breaking down during the recent What Would Chinegun Do? tour. 

Conway The Machine Jay-Z

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Speaking with REVOLT, Griselda’s vice president of marketing & strategic partnerships D-Jack spoke about the viral meeting between Jay-Z and Conway, who appeared to be having a heart to heart conversation backstage. “After Conway performed “The Cow,” which is one of the most iconic songs you can see Conway do live, Hov called him over to the side of the stage,” reveals D Jack. “Conway is wiping tears out his eyes and tells Hov, “Yo, my bad that I’m crying and shit.” Hov was like, “Nah, that’s good. That’s that emotion. That’s that pain. Don’t be afraid to let that out on stage.”

Clearly no stranger to raw lyricism, Jay-Z appeared to have nothing but admiration for the Buffalo trifecta. By D-Jack’s assessment, Jay seemed to reveal in witnessing the next generation in action. “He stayed for the whole show,” explains Jack. “He didn’t just dip out and disappear. He enjoyed himself. You look over at him and he’s looking at Conway, West, and Benny like a proud dad.” 

For more news on Conway, be sure to check out the stacked tracklist to his upcoming album From King To A God, set to drop on September 11th. 

[via]
Via HNHH

