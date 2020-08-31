Rap Basement

Conway Previews Crazy Flee Lord Album Snippets

Posted By on August 31, 2020

Following an alarming run-in with the police, Conway The Machine returns with a promising sampler of Flee Lord’s album.

UPDATE: This article has been revised and corrected after Flee Lord’s album snippets were originally attributed to Conway The Machine’s upcoming project From King To A God. Apologies for the error, now go stream those new Flee Lord projects.    

Earlier today, Griselda fans woke up to some concerning footage, in which Conway The Machine was seen being detained in handcuffs. Naturally, many assumed the worst as fears of the rapper’s arrest began to circulate. It was later confirmed by Conway’s team that the rapper had not been charged with anything, and while he had indeed been detained, he was ultimately released without charges. One of his associates, however, was arrested and taken into custody. To make things even worse, the whole situation transpired following the funeral of Griselda’s DJ Shay. 

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Yet The Machine is no stranger to adversity. Instead of taking a step back, Conway returned with a vengeance, taking to Instagram to share a sampler of Flee Lord’s new album Pray For The Evil 2. And as expected, the songs in question sound extremely promising, spooky in nature, and heavy on the bars. “Pray 4 the evil 2 everybody tap in!! Lord Lord!!” he captions, bigging up Prodigy‘s protege with a weighty co-sign.

For fans of Conway The Machine and the Griselda movement in general, Flee Lord’s upcoming album should be an obvious stopover. The project features appearances from Westside Gunn, Roc Marciano, 38 Spesh, Trae Tha Truth and more. Not only are the bars assured to be on point, but the production appears appropriately dark and cinematic. Check that one out now, as well as a recently-released update on Flee’s previous album Loyalty & Trust, the second edition. 

Via HNHH

