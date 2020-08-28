Rap Basement

Conway Returns With Crazy “From King To A God” Snippets

Posted By on August 28, 2020

Following an alarming run-in with the police, Conway The Machine returns with a promising “From King To A God” sampler.

Earlier today, Griselda fans woke up to some concerning footage, in which Conway The Machine was seen being detained in handcuffs. Naturally, many assumed the worst as fears of the rapper’s arrest began to circulate. It was later confirmed by Conway’s team that the rapper had not been charged with anything, and while he had indeed been detained, he was ultimately released without charges. One of his associates, however, was arrested and taken into custody. To make things even worse, the whole situation transpired following the funeral of Griselda’s DJ Shay. 

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Yet The Machine is no stranger to adversity. Instead of taking a step back, Conway returned with a vengeance, taking to Instagram to share a sampler of his highly anticipated album From King To A God. And as expected, the songs in question sound extremely promising, spooky in nature, and heavy on the bars. “Pray 4 the evil 2 everybody tap in!! Lord Lord!!” he captions. Previewing a few of the project’s tracks, the first appears to be “Juvenile Hell,” featuring Havoc, Lloyd Banks, and Flee Lord, which may or may not feature a beat switch at some point. The second appears to be “Spurs 3,” featuring Westside Gunn and Benny, the project’s penultimate cut.

In any case, everything we’ve heard from Conway’s upcoming album suggests that it will be his best so far. Not only are the bars assured to be on point, but the production appears appropriately dark and cinematic. Look for that to drop on September 11th, barring any delays.

Via HNHH

