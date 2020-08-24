Conway Sets A Tone With “From King To A God” Teaser

Conway The Machine’s prolific run all seems to be leading to God Don’t Make Mistakes, his Shady Records debut that also marks his first album on a major label. Yet prior to that, The Machine has no intention of resting on his laurels. From King To A God, which features Lloyd Banks, Method Man, Havoc, Dej Loaf, Alchemist, Freddie Gibbs, Erick Sermon, and more, is still slated for release on September 11th.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

An anticipated album in its own right, Conway’s penultimate drop will remain in keeping with Griselda tradition (his Shady debut is eighty-five percent sample-free), driven by beats from Alchemist, Daringer, Beat Butcha, and Havoc. Today, Conway took to Instagram to get the ball rolling on promotion, firing off a brief tone-setting teaser. Though he neglects to confirm which song is the centerpiece, the clip features a spooky guitar-driven instrumental that sounds almost introductory in nature. Perhaps we’re looking at the opening track, the Daringer produced “From King…” — though that is only speculation.

Check it out for yourself below, and keep an eye out for Conway’s upcoming From King To A God when it lands on September 11th. It’s unclear as to whether the passing of Griselda’s DJ Shay will affect the release date as it has for Armani Caesar and Westside Gunn’s albums, but for now things appear to be unchanged. We’d like to send condolences to Conway and everybody in the Griselda camp mourning the loss of DJ Shay. Rest in peace.