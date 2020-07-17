Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows Tory Lanez Following Shooting Incident
79
0
Conway Shares “From King To God” Tracklist With Freddie Gibbs, But Not Drake
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
741
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
715
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Conway Shares “From King To God” Tracklist With Freddie Gibbs, But Not Drake

Posted By on July 17, 2020

Conway The Machine shared the final tracklist for “From King to God” with features from Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, 2 Chainz, Freddie Gibbs, Method Man, Havoc, and more.

Griselda is on one of the most impressive runs in recent memory. The rap collective made up of Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, and more, has impressed hip-hop heads with their consistency and quality, while still dropping music at a high clip. Just the other week, another WSG album was released and now, it looks like Conway is gearing up for his drop.

With From King to God closing in on us, Conway officially shared the final tracklist for the album. 

Originally, it was believed to contain a feature from Drake, who just dropped two new songs with DJ Khaled today, but that doesn’t look to be the case. 

From King to God will reportedly include twelve new songs with production from Daringer, Alchemist, Hit-Boy, Erick Sermon, and more. Featured artists include Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, 2 Chainz, Method Man, Havoc, DeJ Loaf, and more.

The information was pulled from a since-deleted addition to Conway’s Instagram Stories.

Stay tuned as Conway begins the rollout to his next studio album. He has already announced his retirement from rap so, unfortunately, this will be one of his final projects for at least the next little while.


Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Are you upset that Drake is no longer listed on the project?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows Tory Lanez Following Shooting Incident
79 525 6
0
Pink Sweat$ Has Pop Star Dreams & The Vision To Go With It
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows Tory Lanez Following Shooting Incident
79
0
Conway Shares “From King To God” Tracklist With Freddie Gibbs, But Not Drake
79
0
Pink Sweat$ Has Pop Star Dreams & The Vision To Go With It
93
0
Travis Scott Announces New Music With .WAV Radio Return
93
0
Drake’s Flows On “Popstar” & “Greece”: Fans React
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jhene Aiko Feat. Chris Brown & Snoop Dogg Tryna Smoke (Remix)
79
0
Jidenna Black Magic Hour
93
0
Calboy Clueless
106
0
The Kid LAROI Tell Me Why
93
0
Kygo & Tina Turner What's Love Got To Do With It (Remix)
119
0
Tinashe Rascals (Superstar)
132
0
Guapdad 4000 No Home For The Brave
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” Video
66
0
Kaash Paige Names The Smoking Buddies On Her Bucket List On “How To Roll”
66
0
Freddie Gibbs Feat. Rick Ross “Scottie Beam” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Megan Thee Stallion Unfollows Tory Lanez Following Shooting Incident
Conway Shares “From King To God” Tracklist With Freddie Gibbs, But Not Drake
Pink Sweat$ Has Pop Star Dreams & The Vision To Go With It