Conway Teases “Forever Droppin Tears” Video

Weeks removed from the release of Conway The Machine’s From King To A God, the project continues to resonate as an album of the year contender. Boasting tracks like “Fear Of God,” “Front Lines,” “Spurs 3,” “Anza,” “Seen Everything But Jesus,” and the emotional climactic cut “Forever Droppin Tears,” From King To A God served as a versatile introduction to Conway’s artistry — not to mention setting the stage for his upcoming major-label debut God Don’t Make Mistakes.

And while that’s set to appear before the end of the year, Conway appears content to keep the focus on his latest effort. In fact, the lyricist recently took to Instagram to reveal that he’s been steadily working on some visuals to “Forever Droppin Tears,” a Rockwilder & Erick Sermon produced tribute to his friend Damani and his mentor DJ Shay. “I wrote this while gettin’ dressed for your funeral,” raps Conway, in a powerful verse dedicated to Shay. “And I hope heaven got a studio / Thinkin’ ’bout all the lives, including mine, that you impacted with this music, bro.”

From the look of it, Conway has been working on the official video to “Forever Droppin Tears,” which finds him returning to where his come-up began. With footage from a few different locations, it seems like the upcoming clip will be relatively straightforward, allowing plenty of focus on Conway’s performance — exactly as it should be, given the emotional nature of the song. Check out some of the behind-the-scenes pictures below, and show some love to one of the year’s most powerful tracks so far.

