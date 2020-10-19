Conway The Machine Buys His Mom A Truck

Rap Basement

Posted By on October 19, 2020

Over the weekend, Conway The Machine celebrated his mother’s birthday by copping her a truck in an emotional video.

Conway The Machine has been having a prolific run this year, having dropped the Alchemist-assisted Lulu, the Big Ghost LTD-assisted No One Mourns The Wicked, and From King To A God, an album that many deem an album of the year contender. That’s not even factoring in the countless guest verses he’s blessed, including recent contributions to both Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher‘s respective solo albums. Suffice it to say, the Buffalo emcee has clearly established his presence, and now he’s looking to pay it forward. 

Conway The Machine

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Conway took it upon himself to organize a lavish birthday party for his mother, documenting some of the occasion on his Instagram page. “Put together a special birthday dinner celebration yesterday for my number 1 lady, and I surprised her with a brand new truck for her bday,” captions The Machine. “Love u to pieces mommy.”

He also shares an emotional video capturing his mom’s reaction to the gift. From the look of it, she wasn’t sure what to expect, given how surprised she looked upon seeing the truck. As she realizes what’s going on, she begins to cry tears of joy — it’s a wholesome moment to be sure, and one that validates exactly how far The Machine has come in his life and career. It’s no wonder that so many of his fellow emcees slid into the comments to show some love,  including the O.G. Raekwon The Chef: “That’s official king. Congratulations to the old earth. Happy birthday Momma luv.”

Check out the video for yourself below, and show some love to Conway The Machine in the comment section.

Via HNHH

