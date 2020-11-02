Conway The Machine Celebrates Busta Rhymes’ “ELE2”

Conway The Machine has been in the game for a minute, having amassed an incredible body of work to his name — including his trifecta of 2020 drops Lulu, No One Mourns The Wicked, and From King To A God, the latter of which has been recurring in many album of the year conversations. And with one more project still set to release, his Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes, Conway has made sure to spread some love to another heavyweight album that’s earning plenty of acclaim in its own right.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

That album is, of course, Busta Rhymes‘ brand new Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, which recently released last Friday. Boasting guest appearances from Rakim, Pete Rock, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Mariah Carey, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, and more, Busta’s ELE2 has been racking up praise as a return to form for the legendary rapper. And from the sound of it, the album has been on steady rotation in Conway’s circle, as evidenced by a recent celebratory IG post.

“I’m running out of adjectives trying to describe how incredible this album is,” he captions, alongside the project’s intimidating artwork. “Big bro u absolutely fucked ni**as up wit this masterpiece king! salute!!” It’s refreshing to see The Machine showing some love to a fellow lyricist, especially one of Busta’s caliber — which is to say, boasting a skillset befitting of any given top ten list. Check out Conway’s celebratory post below, and sound off if you agree with his assessment on ELE2.