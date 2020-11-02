Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
40
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1204
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1085
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Conway The Machine Celebrates Busta Rhymes’ “ELE2”

Posted By on November 2, 2020

Conway The Machine takes some time to show love to Busta Rhymes, praising his new album “ELE2: The Wrath Of God.”

Conway The Machine has been in the game for a minute, having amassed an incredible body of work to his name — including his trifecta of 2020 drops Lulu, No One Mourns The Wicked, and From King To A God, the latter of which has been recurring in many album of the year conversations. And with one more project still set to release, his Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes, Conway has made sure to spread some love to another heavyweight album that’s earning plenty of acclaim in its own right.

Busta Rhymes Conway

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

That album is, of course, Busta Rhymesbrand new Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of Godwhich recently released last Friday. Boasting guest appearances from Rakim, Pete Rock, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Mariah Carey, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, and more, Busta’s ELE2 has been racking up praise as a return to form for the legendary rapper. And from the sound of it, the album has been on steady rotation in Conway’s circle, as evidenced by a recent celebratory IG post.

“I’m running out of adjectives trying to describe how incredible this album is,” he captions, alongside the project’s intimidating artwork. “Big bro u absolutely fucked ni**as up wit this masterpiece king! salute!!” It’s refreshing to see The Machine showing some love to a fellow lyricist, especially one of Busta’s caliber — which is to say, boasting a skillset befitting of any given top ten list. Check out Conway’s celebratory post below, and sound off if you agree with his assessment on ELE2. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
40 525 3
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
40
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93
0
Lloyd Banks Ponders The GOAT Criteria
119
0
Lil Durk, It’s Time To Go Pop
185
0
Lil Nas X Slams Dave East For Homophobic Comments About His Nicki Minaj Costume
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Wayne Tha Block Is Hot
132
0
Busta Rhymes Blowing The Speakers
185
0
NLE Choppa Love Tonight
79
0
Sheek Louch Feat. Joell Ortiz Still New York Shit
172
0
TisaKorean Feat. Father & YehMe2 Rocky Road
106
0
Dizzee Rascal Fire In The Booth Freestyle
132
0
THEMXXNLIGHT Ash Ketchum
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
79
0
Busta Ryhmes Feat. Rick Ross “Master Fard Muhammad” Video
199
1
Internet Money Showcase Their Sprawling Mansion On HNHH’s “How I’m Living”
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
Lloyd Banks Ponders The GOAT Criteria