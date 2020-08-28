Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Wayne Releases Classic “No Ceilings” Mixtape On Streaming Services
26
0
Conway The Machine Handcuffed & Detained After DJ Shay’s Funeral
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
781
1
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
675
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Conway The Machine Handcuffed & Detained After DJ Shay’s Funeral

Posted By on August 28, 2020

Griselda rapper Conway The Machine was detained and handcuffed by police following the funeral of his friend and collaborator DJ Shay.

Last evening, footage began circulating in which Conway The Machine was seen in handcuffs, surrounded by law enforcement officers. It didn’t take long for rumors of his arrest to follow with no clear information.  

Conway The Machine Detained Handcuffed

Zachary Mazur/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A member of Conway’s team confirmed to HNHH that the Griselda rapper was leaving the funeral of his friend and collaborator DJ Shay, a cherished mentor figure in the Griselda camp. On his way out, Conway, his wife, and two of his associates were stopped by police, handcuffed, and detained for a brief period; the reason for the detainment remains unknown. Though one of Conway’s associates was arrested, Machine and the others were released. 

At this time, the Griselda camp has yet to issue a statement on what transpired. It should be noted that one fan hit up Westside Gunn’s Instagram page to inquire about Conway’s status, asking if the From King To A God rapper was good. “Great,” replied Gunn, saying nothing more than that.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Conway’s detainment, many have taken issue with the police’s decision to move on the rapper during a funeral. It goes without saying that the loss of DJ Shay has greatly impacted the Griselda camp, and projects by Armani Caesar and Westside Gunn have already been delayed following his passing. As of now, Conway’s From King To A God is still slated for September 11th, with guest appearances from Method Man, Lloyd Banks, Havoc, and more. Rest in peace to DJ Shay. 

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Wayne Releases Classic “No Ceilings” Mixtape On Streaming Services
26 525 2
0
Keri Hilson Denies Beefing With Beyoncé & Talks Industry Pressure
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Lil Wayne Releases Classic “No Ceilings” Mixtape On Streaming Services
26
0
Conway The Machine Handcuffed & Detained After DJ Shay’s Funeral
106
0
Keri Hilson Denies Beefing With Beyoncé & Talks Industry Pressure
132
0
Noname Apologizes After Being Accused Of Using Teen’s Death To Criticize Beyoncé
159
0
Dave East Tests The Waters For “Karma 3” Deluxe
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Russ Feat. Kehlani Take You Back
119
0
YG Feat. Day Sulan Equinox
119
0
Problem Feat. Jay Rock & Jack Harlow Nothin'
106
0
The Weeknd & Calvin Harris Over Now
93
0
Black Thought Feat. Pusha T, Swizz Beatz & Killer Mike Good Morning
132
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Nicki Minaj Expensive
146
0
Octavian Feat. Gunna & SAINt JHN Famous
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

TM88 Explains Why He Doesn’t Smoke Backwoods On “How To Roll”
106
0
Nas “Ultra Black” Video
185
0
Lil Keed “Tighten Up” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Wayne Releases Classic “No Ceilings” Mixtape On Streaming Services
Conway The Machine Handcuffed & Detained After DJ Shay’s Funeral
Keri Hilson Denies Beefing With Beyoncé & Talks Industry Pressure