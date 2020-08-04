Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lupe Fiasco Tells Joe Budden Why He Said Logic Is Better Than Kendrick Lamar
79
0
Conway The Machine Is Ready To Drop Method Man Collab
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
821
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Conway The Machine Is Ready To Drop Method Man Collab

Posted By on August 4, 2020

Conway The Machine and Method Man’s upcoming collaboration “Lemon” is on the way.

It can be frustrating to hear hip-hop fans lamenting the days of the golden era — where sample-based production and hard bars were the focal point — as so many premium artists have been ably carrying on tradition. The Griselda trifecta is chief among them, with Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher setting the example for artists who still value lyricism and authenticity.

With his upcoming project From King To A God set to arrive before September, Conway has been steadily teasing his next endeavor. In fact, he’s already confirmed a duet with Method Man called “Lemon,” produced by the deadly combination of Beat Butcha and Daringer. And if that wasn’t enough, it would appear that Machine and Tical actually recorded the track together, which isn’t always common in today’s rapid-fire music industry. 

With no confirmed release date surfacing as of yet, Conway took to Instagram to fan the flames of hype a little higher, sharing an image lined with Wu-Tang Clan related imagery. Killer bees swarm over Meth’s signature insignia, and his comments (those that aren’t bots trying to bolster their camgirl careers) are absolutely lit up with excited fans. The thought of hearing Method Man trading bars with Conway The Machine, matching his intensity no less, is enough to warm the hearts of any self-respecting hip-hop head. Who else can’t wait for this one? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lupe Fiasco Tells Joe Budden Why He Said Logic Is Better Than Kendrick Lamar
79 525 6
0
Akademiks Strongly Advises 6ix9ine To Avoid The Streets
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Lupe Fiasco Tells Joe Budden Why He Said Logic Is Better Than Kendrick Lamar
79
0
Conway The Machine Is Ready To Drop Method Man Collab
146
0
Akademiks Strongly Advises 6ix9ine To Avoid The Streets
106
0
Queen Naija Denies Being A Colorist, Addresses Previous “Nappy-Headed” Comments
146
0
Cardi B Fans Crash Website After She Announces Autographed Copies Of “WAP” Vinyls
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Chief Keef Feat. Mac Miller I Just Wanna
26
0
Valee Bling Bling
26
0
DaBaby Feat. Young Thug BLIND
93
0
Money Man Progress
172
0
Blacc Zacc 803 Legend
199
0
Travis Scott Stargazing
119
0
Lil Keed Feat. Lil Baby She Know
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

EarthGang “Top Down” Video
159
1
ALREADY
199
0
Kehlani “Can I” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lupe Fiasco Tells Joe Budden Why He Said Logic Is Better Than Kendrick Lamar
Conway The Machine Is Ready To Drop Method Man Collab
Akademiks Strongly Advises 6ix9ine To Avoid The Streets