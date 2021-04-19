Conway The Machine & Jay-Z Link Up

It cannot be denied that the Griselda trifecta — Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher — are easily among the most respected emcees in the game. With each one having mastered their craft behind the mic, it’s hard not to count the Buffalo emcees as the best rappers of today’s current era.

Following the release of his brand new album La Maquina, which features standout turns from his Drumwork talent Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius, as well as J.I.D, Ludacris, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, 38 Spesh, and more, many were quick to celebrate everything Conway has been bringing to the table during his triumphant run. Clearly vying for immortality atop the fabled hip-hop Mount Rushmore, it would appear that Machine has already been accepted by many of the faces currently lining the monument.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

On that note, Conway recently found himself connecting with the legendary Jay-Z, who has been a longtime supporter and fan of the Griselda movement. In fact, his recent 2020 year-end playlist featured a fair number of solo cuts from Gunn, Conway, and Benny, to the point where fans have begun clamoring for Hov to follow their musical lead and enlist production from Alchemist, Daringer, and Beat Butcher. And if we’re really fortunate, some collaborations on wax with the Griselda emcees.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Perhaps we’re closer to that reality than once thought. “Politics as usual,” captions Machine, alongside a few pictures of the pair posted up. While it’s not exactly an in-studio picture, it’s clear that conversations are being had, and it’s hard to believe that the prospect of uniting on wax isn’t entirely unrealistic. And let’s be honest — if anyone can stand a chance at outshining Jay-Z on a track, it’s The Machine. Best believe that lyrical battle would be among the year’s most memorable, were it to actually go down.

Check out the pictures below, and sound off if you’d welcome a collaboration from Jay-Z and Conway The Machine.