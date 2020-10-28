Rap Basement

Conway The Machine Previews Heavy “GDMM” Banger

Posted By on October 28, 2020

Conway The Machine continues to build hype for “God Don’t Make Mistakes,” declaring his Shady debut to be a masterpiece.

Conway The Machine has already enjoyed a 2020 campaign that might have satisfied a less ambitious rapper, delivering projects like the Alchemist-produced Lulu, the Big Ghost LTD-laced No One Mourns The Wicked, and his most recent album From King To A God. Seeing as the Griselda lyricist is already eying retirement as early as 2021, it stands to reason that he’s looking to go out with an even-more-explosive bang. 

Conway The Machine Shady Records

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Enter God Don’t Make Mistakes, an album that’s been long teased as his most ambitious body of work thus far. Set to be released on Shady Records — his first solo release since signing with Eminem’s label in 2017 — before the end of the year, God Don’t Make Mistakes details have remained under relative wraps. But those who follow Conway on Instagram have likely caught a few snippets from time to time, and yesterday, he shared an extended look at one of the album’s bangers.

“GDMM is a MASTERPIECE,” he captions, alongside a brief video snippet of the untitled track. “I’m losing my marbles, letting my AR go, 50 shot sticks will leave you n***as something horrible,” he begins, over a sinister and methodical beat. “60 on the digi-dash look how fast my car go / talk about my face but can’t say shit about my bars though.” On that note, the relentless flow scheme continues. “Every bullet in the cartridges land, the stick look like a guitar in my hand strummin’ like I’m part of a band.” 

Check out the teaser for yourself below, and while it doesn’t provide a clear indication as to when God Don’t Make Mistakes is coming, don’t be surprised to see the project on pace for a 2020 release. And should that be the case, do you think Conway’s self-declared masterpiece has Album Of The Year potential? 

If you’re interested in learning more about Conway’s relationship with Eminem‘s Shady Records, be sure to check out our Complete History breakdown right here. 

Via HNHH

