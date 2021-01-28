Rap Basement

Conway The Machine Shares Album Artwork & Release Date

Posted By on January 28, 2021

Conway The Machine and Big Ghost LTD’s upcoming new album recieves a sinister new album cover and imminent release date.

Conway The Machine is ready to kick off a new year. While his Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes remains in the pipeline, the Griselda lyricist has confirmed that another collaborative project with Big Ghost LTD is on the way. Tentatively titled IF IT BLEEDS IT CAN BE KILLED, the project serves as a followup to last year’s dark and thoroughly badass No One Mourns The Wicked.

FilmMagic/Getty Images

Following the release of lead single “Toast,” delivered at the onset of the New Year, Machine has officially come through to share the upcoming project’s cover and release date. Like its predecessor, IF IT BLEEDS IT CAN BE KILLED finds Conway reimagined in skeletal form, donning his signature hat and a pair of chains repping Buffalo and Drumwork Music. In the caption, Conway also confirms that the album is set to arrive on February 5th, 2021 — in other words, next Friday.

The announcement comes on the heels of a recent announcement from Conway, who teased that his Shady debut would be arriving in the imminent future. In addition, Machine also appears to be gearing up for a major Drumwork Music Group takeover, promising some new music from 7xthegenius and Skeese. Be sure to check out the sinister artwork for IF IT BLEEDS IT CAN BE KILLED, a surefire dose of lyricism from one of the game’s best spitters over some sure-to-be filthy production from Big Ghost LTD. Look for that to drop on February 5th. 

Via HNHH

