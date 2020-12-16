Rap Basement

Asian Doll Shares Love Song King Von Wrote For Her
13
0
Fetty Wap Explains How He Fell Off
66
0
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1072
1
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
794
2
Conway The Machine Spazzes On “From King To A God Deluxe” Snippet

Posted By on December 16, 2020

With the Deluxe Edition of “From King To A God” dropping Friday, Conway The Machine previews a monstrous banger from the upcoming project.

At this point, Conway The Machine absolutely spazzing on a record should be expected, given the foundation he’s laid with Lulu, No One Mourns The Wicked, and From King To A God this year alone. And with his Shady Records debut having been moved to next year, Conway has opted to close things out with a revisitation of his most recent project, an album that stood tall on our Hottest Albums Of 2020 round-up. 

Conway The Machine From King To A God

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

With the Deluxe Edition of From King To A God set to land this Friday, Machine has been steadily teasing some new verses from the project, including a recent preview from what sounds like an absolute monster. “Break the brick up in little pieces, all my guns is middle-Eastern,” snarls Machine, over a minimalist grimy instrumental. “Continue feasting, I ain’t finished eating / lemon squeezing have you sent to Jesus, with the pen I been elite / with semi-delinquents to run up in the precinct / been on the streets since the prices was on some eighteen-a-key shit / you don’t want smoke, you want to tweet shit.”

For more from Conway, who went a long way in establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in 2020, be sure to check out our exclusive interview — Conway The Machine Has Ascended: From King To A God — right here. Are you planning on checking out From King To A God Deluxe Edition when it lands this Friday? If so, check out this latest snippet below and marvel at one of the game’s most dangerous lyricists, so much so that Nas actually passed him the torch a little while back. 

Via HNHH

