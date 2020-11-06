Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106
0
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1244
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1125
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Conway The Machine Teases “From King To A God” Deluxe

Posted By on November 6, 2020

With his Shady Records debut in the pipeline, Conway The Machine has confirmed the arrival of “From King To A God” deluxe.

Though Deluxe Editions have begun to feel like a fleeting trend, that’s not to say that they’ve gone completely out of style. In fact, Conway The Machine is still awaiting the release of his own updated From King To A God, which has yet to land an official date. Given how prolific he is, and how he’s still looking to deliver God Don’t Make Mistakes before the year is over, it’s unlikely that The Machine will follow the trend and provide a brand new album packaged as From King To A God deluxe; expect him to take things back to basics with one or two new tracks, though anything is certainly possible.

Conway

 Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Either way, the Buffalo lyricist isn’t ready to move on from his acclaimed project quite yet — not while he’s still got some visuals for the emotionally powerful “Forever Dropping Tears” slated for release. “FKTG Deluxe otw,” he confirms, taking to Instagram to share a preview of the video. “We Fuckin the streets up some more real soon! Forever droppin tears video directed by @chopnshoot otw.” 

It’s a damn good time to be a fan of Conway The Machine, who continues to flood the game with new music on what feels like a daily basis. Today, he came through to join J.I.D. on the lyrically-focused “Ballads,” a soulful cut that marked the first collaboration between Dreamville and Griselda. And not too long ago, he declared that “GDMM IS THE ILLEST AND MOST COMPLETE BODY OF WORK” of his career so far, a promising sign that he’s looking to conclude his rap career on a high note.

In the meantime, keep an eye out for the release of From King To A God Deluxe, as well as the new visuals for “Forever Dropping Tears.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106 525 8
0
Childish Gambino Gives Fans Insight Into His Next Project
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106
0
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
132
0
Lil Durk Learned Of King Von’s Shooting On IG Livege
251
0
Childish Gambino Gives Fans Insight Into His Next Project
93
0
Conway The Machine Teases “From King To A God” Deluxe
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Russ Congrats Freestyle
79
0
88GLAM East To West
146
0
J.I.D Feat. Conway Ballads
146
0
24kGoldn Feat. Justin Bieber, J Balvin & iann dior Mood (Remix)
185
0
Pooh Shiesty Feat. Lil Durk Back In Blood
159
0
42 Dugg Free Woo
106
0
Doe Boy Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Bussin
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
53
0
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
172
0
$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
Lil Durk Learned Of King Von’s Shooting On IG Livege