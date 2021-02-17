Rap Basement

Conway The Machine Teases New Music “Very Soon”

Posted By on February 17, 2021

Conway The Machine is gearing up to deliver some new music, sparking hype for that “God Don’t Make Mistakes” is on the way.

Griselda lyricist Conway The Machine is so prolific in nature that every month tends to feel like “Machine Season.” And while he only recently came through to deliver a new album with Big Ghost LTD, the dark, brutal, and grimy If It Bleeds It Can Be Killedmany have been eagerly anticipating the release of his long-awaited Shady Records debut album God Don’t Make Mistakes.

Conway The Machine

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

While it’s unclear as to whether or not Machine’s Shady project will be his last one on Eminem’s label, it’s clear that God Don’t Make Mistakes will be a massive release from the elite lyricist. As they say, good things come to those who wait. From the sound of it, perhaps we won’t have to wait much longer — Conway recently took to Instagram to stir some hype. “Machine time! New shit comin VERY soon,” he captions, alongside a couple of fit pics. While that in itself doesn’t exactly say much, it’s entirely possible that Conway is preparing for an imminent blitz, with new music from both himself and his Drumwork roster.

Of course, rappers tend to treat the word “soon” as one that’s open to interpretation, so be sure to take Conway’s hype-inducing message with a grain of salt. Still, it bodes well to see him kicking off the year with some momentum, and hopefully we can get some clarity about what he’s been cooking in the near future. Are you excited to hear a new studio album from The Machine?

Via HNHH

