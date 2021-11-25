Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Yo Gotti Pushes Back Double-Disc Album Release
172
0
Conway The Machine Was Caught Off Guard By Kanye West’s No Drug & Alcohol Rule
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2012
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1548
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Conway The Machine Was Caught Off Guard By Kanye West’s No Drug & Alcohol Rule

Posted By on November 25, 2021

Conway The Machine had to adjust to the rules of the “Donda” sessions.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of his forthcoming studio album God Don’t Make Mistakes, Conway The Machine has stopped by Complex to talk about the project as well as offer insights on some of his career-defining moves over the past year. Naturally, his feature on Kanye West’s Grammy-nominated album Donda came up during the conversation, and Conway delivered a lot of gems, from how the Ye connection came to be to the strict rules that were enforced during the Donda sessions.

According to Conway, Griselda was doing a show in Los Angeles when Ye reached out to the team and invited them to one of his Sunday Service shows. They eventually linked up with the “Hurricane” hitmaker in the artist area, where they all quickly hit it off. “Kanye, you know how he is. He’s just kind of spur of the moment, and he just got a feeling like ‘Yo, man. We should just go right now to Cabo and just work on some music!'” Conway reveals. “Obviously, me and Benny, we have some stipulations that prevented us from leaving the country so freely, so we ended up going to the ranch in Wyoming.”

Conway the Machine of Griselda attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Once Conway arrived at the ranch, however, he quickly found himself outside of his element during the Donda sessions. At Ye’s studio, drugs, alcohol, and phones were prohibited, regulations that made the studio sessions “different” for Conway The Machine.

“At first it was kind of different for me because I didn’t really grow up in the church world,” the La Maquina artist explained. “And I’m used to studio sessions where it’s the homies around. It’s niggas smoking, it’s niggas drinking. You got ladies over here. You got niggas smoking over there, shooting dice.”

“And this one — ain’t no smoking, no drinking, no nothing,” Conway says. “You can’t even have your fucking cell phone in the motherfucker. It was kind of weird at first. Not weird, just different the first couple days. But, you know, it was nothing for me. At the end of the day, I was just happy and blessed to even be welcomed in that man’s atmosphere.”

See Conway The Machine’s full interview with Complex below. The Griselda artist starts to discuss his Donda feature around the 9:22 mark.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Yo Gotti Pushes Back Double-Disc Album Release
172 525 13
0
7 Of The 10 Astroworld Festival Attendees Who Died Were In The Same Area: Report
172 525 13
1

Recent Stories

Yo Gotti Pushes Back Double-Disc Album Release
172
0
Conway The Machine Was Caught Off Guard By Kanye West’s No Drug & Alcohol Rule
159
0
7 Of The 10 Astroworld Festival Attendees Who Died Were In The Same Area: Report
172
1
Lil Baby Wants YK Osiris To Run Him The $5K He Owes Him, Singer Laughs It Off
741
0
Fetty Wap Details Why He Fell Back From Music: “I’m Paying For Everything”
701
0
More News

Trending Songs

42 Dugg Feat. Reaper Can't Complain
79
0
BOREGARD. Beyoncé Knows
238
0
Quando Rondo The Realest
212
0
SpotemGottem Got A Lil Older
238
0
Kanye West Say You Will
251
0
B-Lovee Feat. G Herbo My Everything Part 3
225
0
$NOT Go
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

The Weeknd “Die For You” Video
66
0
DreamDoll Feat. Capella Grey “You Know My Body” Video
106
0
Dee Watkins Shows Off Flashy Johnny Dang Jewelry On “In My Bag”
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Yo Gotti Pushes Back Double-Disc Album Release
Conway The Machine Was Caught Off Guard By Kanye West’s No Drug & Alcohol Rule
7 Of The 10 Astroworld Festival Attendees Who Died Were In The Same Area: Report