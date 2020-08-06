Rap Basement

Conway The Machine’s “From King To A God” Tracklist Is Stacked

Posted By on August 6, 2020

Conway The Machine’s upcoming “From King To A Kid” features Lloyd Banks, Method Man, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher & more.

Conway The Machine has been so prolific of late that it’s honestly hard to keep track of his output. Today, however, he’s made our lives a little easier by officially announcing his long-teased From King To A God, sharing the final tracklist, release date, and mission statement behind the album. Speaking with Pitchfork, Conway explained his desire to showcase his artistic growth, though not at the expense of his elite-tier bars. 

Conway The Machine From King To A God

 Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

“Typically, when I create an album, I tend to focus on being the best rapper and having the best bars,” he reflects. “I wanted to showcase versatility and show people that I’m not a one trick pony. I feel like this album is not only arguably one of my best albums ever, but it is also the perfect appetizer to get my fans ready for my Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes.

The project features collaborations from the usual suspect, which is to say Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Daringer, Beat Butcha. There are also set to be appearances from Lloyd Banks, Method Man, Havoc, Dej Loaf, Alchemist, Freddie Gibbs, Erick Sermon, and more. You can check out the complete eleven-song tracklist below, which includes production credits for the completionists. Look for From King To A God to drop on September 11th, and be sure to listen to the lead single “Lemon” right here

1.) “From King… (Prod. by Daringer)
2.) “Fear Of GOD” feat. Dej Loaf (Prod. by Hit-Boy)
3.) “Lemon” feat. Method Man (Prod. By Daringer & Beat Butcha)
4.) “Dough & Damani” (Prod. by Alchemist & Daringer)
5.) “Juvenile Hell” feat. Havoc, Lloyd Banks & Flee Lord (Prod. by Havoc)
6.) “Death Is Sweeter…”
7.) “Front Lines” (Prod. by Beat Butcha)
8.) “To A GOD”
9.) “Seen Everything But Jesus” feat. Freddie Gibbs (Prod. by Beat Butcha)
10.) “Spurs 3” feat. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher (Prod. by Beat Butcha)
11.) “Forever Droppin’ Tears” feat. El Camino (Prod. by Erick Sermon)

[via]
Via HNHH

