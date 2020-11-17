Conway’s Shady Records Album Delayed

Even without Conway The Machine’s anticipated God Don’t Make Mistakes album, originally meant to land at some point this year, the Griselda lyricist has turned in an incredible 2020 run. Yet all signs pointed to the Shady Records drop being his best body of work thus far, and many have been patiently waiting to secure an official release date. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer, as Shady Records recently confirmed that the project has been delayed to an unidentified month in 2021.

Following the departure of Westside Gunn, who signed to Eminem’s label in 2017, Shady Records took to Twitter to issue a farewall statement to the Griselda rapper. “We’ve had an awesome time working with @WESTSIDEGUNN & @GriseldaRecords on their mission towards world domination!” writes Shady. “We’re proud & honored to have been a part of it. But there’s still more work to do.. #WhoMadeTheSunshine is out now plus @WHOISCONWAY’s Shady debut is coming in ‘21!”

Though Gunn may no longer be flying the Shady flag, his brother Conway will remain on the label for the time being. Following the release of God Don’t Make Mistakes, however, all bets are off as to what he intends to pursue. It should be noted that The Machine has previously teased his own retirement from the game, though many have decided to write that one off as a classic rapper bluff. In any case, this delay has — at the very least — bought us a few more months with an active Machine. A silver lining indeed. Stay tuned for more news on Conway’s God Don’t Make Mistakes as it surfaces.