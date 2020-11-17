Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Conway’s Shady Records Album Delayed
106
0
B-Real Reflects On Eminem Getting Protection From Boo-Yaa Tribe In 2003
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1363
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Conway’s Shady Records Album Delayed

Posted By on November 17, 2020

Following Westside Gunn’s departure from Shady Records, the label confirms that Conway’s “God Don’t Make Mistakes” has been delayed.

Even without Conway The Machine’s anticipated God Don’t Make Mistakes album, originally meant to land at some point this year, the Griselda lyricist has turned in an incredible 2020 run. Yet all signs pointed to the Shady Records drop being his best body of work thus far, and many have been patiently waiting to secure an official release date. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer, as Shady Records recently confirmed that the project has been delayed to an unidentified month in 2021.

Conway The Machine Shady Records

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Following the departure of Westside Gunn, who signed to Eminem’s label in 2017, Shady Records took to Twitter to issue a farewall statement to the Griselda rapper. “We’ve had an awesome time working with @WESTSIDEGUNN & @GriseldaRecords on their mission towards world domination!” writes Shady. “We’re proud & honored to have been a part of it. But there’s still more work to do.. #WhoMadeTheSunshine is out now plus @WHOISCONWAY’s Shady debut is coming in ‘21!”

Though Gunn may no longer be flying the Shady flag, his brother Conway will remain on the label for the time being. Following the release of God Don’t Make Mistakes, however, all bets are off as to what he intends to pursue. It should be noted that The Machine has previously teased his own retirement from the game, though many have decided to write that one off as a classic rapper bluff. In any case, this delay has — at the very least — bought us a few more months with an active Machine. A silver lining indeed. Stay tuned for more news on Conway’s God Don’t Make Mistakes as it surfaces.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

B-Real Reflects On Eminem Getting Protection From Boo-Yaa Tribe In 2003
79 525 6
0
Future & Lil Uzi’s “Pluto X Baby Pluto” Deluxe: Twitter Reacts
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Conway’s Shady Records Album Delayed
106
0
B-Real Reflects On Eminem Getting Protection From Boo-Yaa Tribe In 2003
79
0
Future & Lil Uzi’s “Pluto X Baby Pluto” Deluxe: Twitter Reacts
199
0
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals “Good News” Tracklist
225
0
50 Cent Launches New Line Of G-Unit Tracksuits
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Future & Lil Uzi Vert Tic Tac
225
0
RMR That Was Therapeutic
93
0
Love Renaissance (LVRN) Feat. Westside Boogie & OMB Bloodbath 12 Days Of Bhristmas
106
0
Russ Feat. KXNG CROOKED Stockholm Syndrome
93
0
Kali Uchis Feat. Jowell & Randy Te Pongo Mal (Prendelo)
146
0
G4 Boyz Feat. DreamDoll & G4 Choppa Prada (Remix)
159
0
MF Doom Beef Rap
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
146
0
2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
212
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Conway’s Shady Records Album Delayed
B-Real Reflects On Eminem Getting Protection From Boo-Yaa Tribe In 2003
Future & Lil Uzi’s “Pluto X Baby Pluto” Deluxe: Twitter Reacts