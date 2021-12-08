Cordae Announces Release Date For New Album “From A Bird’s Eye View”

Cordae has undoubtedly been the biggest export out of the YBN crew. While they’ve disbanded, Cordae has won over the hearts of hip-hop heads in the past two years. His debut album, The Lost Boy earned him a Grammy nomination while he’s locked in records with literal GOATS — Eminem and Nas.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fans have patiently awaited his sophomore album which he began rolling out in the past few months. It began with October’s “Super,” which he has since followed up with the Lil Wayne-assisted, “Sinister” that arrived last week.

Following the release of both singles, the rapper returned on Wednesday (Dec. 8th) with details on his sophomore album, titled, From A Bird’s Eye View. The project will officially be released on Jan. 14th, 2022. The rapper made the announcement with a Steve Jobs-influenced trailer that finds him donning a turtleneck at a mock Apple event.

“This is the day that I’ve been looking forward to for two and a half years. As a creative, and an innovator, we must always aim to outdo ourselves,” Cordae says. “With that being said, I present to you my second body of work, From A Bird’s Eye View.”

It looks like Cordae will be kicking off the new year on a high note. We’re excited to hear what he has in store. Peep the trailer below.



