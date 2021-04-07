Cordae Believes This 2013 Kanye West Interview “Needs To Be In Museums”

He’s a self-professed student of the game, so it only makes sense that Cordae spends his free time watching old interviews of Rap icons. Now that’s dropped the “YBN” and is moving forward as a solidified solo act, Cordae has been quietly working on new music. Aside from a collaborative single here and there, he’s kept himself out of the spotlight and fans have seen more of Cordae courtside as he supports his trophy-winning girlfriend, Naomi Osaka.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

On Tuesday (April 6), Cordae surfaced on Twitter to highlight an interview that stood out to him. “Kanye West 2013 breakfast club interview is extremely prophetic and needs to be in museums,” he wrote. “So many gems !!!!” Soon, his mentions were flooded with people who also remembered the famous sitdown between Ye and The Breakfast Club. During the chat, Charlamagne Tha God seemed to crawl under the rapper’s skin as his co-hosts did their best to reel in the discussion.

This conversation is often advertised as being contentious, but for those like Cordae who are focused on what Kanye was communicating, it’s a profound 45 minutes. If you missed it or need to be reminded, check out the 2013 interview in full below.