Cordae Drops Bars & Previews New Music: “Album Almost Done”

Posted By on March 26, 2021

He last released an album in 2019 when he delivered his debut, “The Lost Boy.”

It’s been a minute since we received new music from Cordae’s camp. The rapper made appearances on a handful of singles last year as a featured artist, but his fans have been awaiting a follow-up to his impressive 2019 debut The Lost Boy. Since dropping the YBN from his moniker, the North Carolina-born rapper has been seen nurturing his romance with tennis champion Naomi Osaka, even showing face at the U.S. Open where she took home the title. It looks as if Cordae has been also cooking up something good in the kitchen because his recent social media post suggests he’s ready to serve his next record.

Cordae,New Music, New Album
Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

On Instagram and Twitter, the rapper shared a brief snippet of a new track on the horizon. “Album almost done, but sumn’s comin just until then,” he wrote in the caption. Cordae is known to be a young bar-heavy artist who doesn’t necessarily fall in line with the more popular sounds coming out of the current Rap scene.

Earlier this month, Cordae was seen in the studio with producer Morray, so it’s looking like we’ll be getting at the very least a new single from the emcee sooner than we think. Check out the preview below and let us know if you’re looking forward to hearing more form Cordae.

Via HNHH

