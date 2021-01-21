Rap Basement

Cordae Is Writing New J.I.D. Collab Verse

Posted By on January 21, 2021

Following J.I.D’s tease that Cordae would be appearing on “The Forever Story,” the “Lost Boy” rapper confirmed he was in the process of recording his verse.

When the subject of the game’s best new lyricist is raised, it’s not uncommon to hear the names of both J.I.D. and Cordae represented. In J.I.D’s case, he’s coming off a triumphant run of The Never Story, DiCaprio 2, and several contributions to Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers 3. For Cordae, the discography is a little smaller, consisting solely of 2019’s The Lost Boy — but rest assured, the former YBN rapper has been steadily working on his follow-up effort, which stands as one of the many anticipated 2021 drops.

J.I.D.

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On that note, J.I.D. has been crafting his new project The Forever Storyan album that may or may not feature production from No I.D. And while little else is known about the upcoming Dreamville drop, J.I.D previously confirmed that Cordae would be gracing one of the tracks, provided he actually buckle down and pen his verse. Evidently, that time has come, with Cordae confirming as much on his own Twitter page last night.

In response to a tweet from a Dreamville fan page, Cordae confirmed that he was actually recording his bars at that very moment, though he neglected to share any snippets or even out of context bars, for that matter. “Recording it as I type this…..” he confirms, allowing eager listeners to visualize the young emcee in the studio, scrolling through his timeline between takes. Check out his promising response below, and sound off with your predictions on who will steal the show once their upcoming duet surfaces, presumably on J.I.D’s The Forever Story. 

Via HNHH

