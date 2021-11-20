Rap Basement

Cordae Links With Lil Wayne & Hit-Boy For Upcoming Song

Posted By on November 20, 2021

Cordae has not released an album in over two years.

Fans of Cordae have been itching for his upcoming album since his 2019 debut The Lost Boy, full of unique storytelling, soulful production and a stacked feature roster.

In the meantime, he has released eight songs in total, four being part of his April EP Just Until….where the project’s cover literally stated: “See you soon, Album almost done.”

His most recent single “Super” from October will presumably land on the new album’s tracklist, and it appears he is preparing to drop another song and music video with Lil Wayne, produced by Hit-Boy.

On Thursday (Nov. 18), Hit-Boy posted a video on Instagram behind the scenes of this supposed music video. Wayne and Cordae stand together as a snippet of the song plays. Hit-Boy captioned the post by acknowledging he is one of rap’s most coveted producers at the moment: “Call Hit-Boy for beats, ask for 10 of em.. new Cordae and Lil Wayne otw produced by me.”

Aside from Cordae, Wayne and Hit-Boy have both been active recently, both dropping collab projects in October. On Oct. 1, Wayne linked up with Rich the Kid for their 10-song album Trust Fund Babies. Four weeks later, Hit-Boy executively produced a six-song EP for Big Sean What You Expect.

Now, it is Cordae’s turn to release an album, and he has yet to miss when he collaborates with hip-hop royalty like Wayne. Since The Lost Boy, he has worked with Roddy Ricch, Young Thug and Q Tip.

How is the Cordae, Lil Wayne and Hit-Boy song sounding? Check out Hit-Boy’s preview below.


Via HNHH

