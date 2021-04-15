Rap Basement

Cordae Teases New Single Dropping Next Week

Posted By on April 15, 2021

With buzz about his new album heating up, Cordae takes to Twitter to preview a snippet of an upcoming single.

There are many who count Cordae among the game’s best new lyricists, eagerly awaiting to see how the self-proclaimed Lost Boy moves on his anticipated sophomore album. And though some might lament the time spent between releases, others recall that old adage that so often holds true: good things come to those who wait. 

And while it has admittedly been somewhat of a wait since we heard a substantial release from Cordae, it would appear that his comeback is on the horizon. In fact, the rapper has officially confirmed that he’ll be dropping off some new music next week, taking to Twitter to preview his next single. 

 Cordae

 Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Over a bouncy beat that sounds like something circa Kanye’s Life Of Pablo, Cordae kicks off with some wholesome bars — at least until something else catches his eye. “I dream in color and I sleep on a canvas,” he raps. “I think we all need each other, empathy that can be our advantage / bad bitch, speaks creole and Spanish / she looks this way then I’m liking my chances / aw man, why I go on these tangents?” Alas, he cuts the clip before we can hear the answer.

It’s not the first new track that Cordae has teased in recent memory. At the end of March, he shared an upcoming banger on his Instagram page, a track that will likely see inclusion on his next body of work. Though he admittedly has entered a dangerous stage for rappers — which is to say, the coming soon stage — it would appear that fans will be treated to something at some point next week. Keep an eye out, and sound off if you’re eager to see what Cordae has been cooking up. 

Via HNHH

