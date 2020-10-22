Cordae’s Label Releases 36% Of “RNP” To Prove A Point

According to the Census Bureau, only 36% of young voters between the ages of 18 and 29 voted in the 2018 midterm elections. Atlantic Records wants to push the other 64% to get out the vote in a couple of weeks, creatively encouraging people to head to the polls.

Despite mail-in voting hitting an all-time high in this election, Atlantic wants to make sure that everybody that is eligible to vote actually sends in their ballots.

With one of the most important elections in our time happening in just a few weeks, the record label has chopped up one of Cordae’s most popular music videos, “RNP” with Anderson .Paak, and they’re using it to prove that 36% is never enough.

Releasing only 36% of the music video on YouTube, the label writes: “Imagine if we did everything 36%. What would 36% of a video look like? You have to imagine no longer – we made this to show you. The world doesn’t work when we’re operating at 36%. Everyone needs to show up and vote in this election.”

The edit is pretty poignant, ending right before one of .Paak’s punchlines and skipping all the good parts. It’s a visual representation of what happens when we willingly don’t use our right to vote, and it works.



Hopefully, if you haven’t voted already, you do in November.