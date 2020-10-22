Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
53
0
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1059
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
860
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cordae’s Label Releases 36% Of “RNP” To Prove A Point

Posted By on October 22, 2020

Atlantic Records releases only 36% of Cordae’s “RNP” video after only 36% of young voters voted in the 2018 midterm elections.

According to the Census Bureau, only 36% of young voters between the ages of 18 and 29 voted in the 2018 midterm elections. Atlantic Records wants to push the other 64% to get out the vote in a couple of weeks, creatively encouraging people to head to the polls.

Despite mail-in voting hitting an all-time high in this election, Atlantic wants to make sure that everybody that is eligible to vote actually sends in their ballots. 

With one of the most important elections in our time happening in just a few weeks, the record label has chopped up one of Cordae’s most popular music videos, “RNP” with Anderson .Paak, and they’re using it to prove that 36% is never enough.

Releasing only 36% of the music video on YouTube, the label writes: “Imagine if we did everything 36%. What would 36% of a video look like? You have to imagine no longer – we made this to show you. The world doesn’t work when we’re operating at 36%. Everyone needs to show up and vote in this election.”

The edit is pretty poignant, ending right before one of .Paak’s punchlines and skipping all the good parts. It’s a visual representation of what happens when we willingly don’t use our right to vote, and it works.


Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Hopefully, if you haven’t voted already, you do in November.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
53 525 4
0
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
53
0
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
79
0
Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole: Which New Album Are You Most Excited For?
79
0
HNHH TIDAL Wave: Benny The Butcher & T.I. Provide This Week’s Soundtrack
119
0
Busta Rhymes Taunts T.I.: “You Was Not Ready To Get This Ass-Whooping”
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jack Harlow Tyler Herro
93
0
Rico Nasty Feat. Gucci Mane & Don Toliver Don't Like Me
79
0
Kendrick Lamar Good Kid
106
0
WhoHeem Feat. Tyga & Lil Mosey Let's Link (Remix)
119
1
PA Salieu B***K
93
0
NoCap I Can't
106
0
The Firm Firm Fiasco
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Too Late
66
0
Machine Gun Kelly Feat. Halsey “Forget Me Too” Video
119
0
Aminé “Woodlawn” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jack Harlow’s New Song “Tyler Herro” Has Twitter Singing His Praises
Lil Yachty Outrageously Announces Virtual Housewarming Party
Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole: Which New Album Are You Most Excited For?