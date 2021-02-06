Country Star Morgan Wallen Uses Hard “Er” N-Word, Music Sales Skyrocket

Days ago, country music star Morgan Wallen faced the wrath of Cancel Culture after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur. Recently, Wallen and a few of his friends had a night out in Nashville, and upon returning to the country star’s home, they were making a bit of noise. There were a few complaints and during the incident, Wallen called one of the people in his group a “n*gger.”

“Take care of this “p*ssy-ass mother*cker,” Wallen is seen saying a video taken of the scene. “Take care of this p*ssy-ass n*gger.” In a statement to TMZ, Wallen said, “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Later, Wallen was invited by the NAACP for a sit down where he could be educated as to why the n-word is offensive. Some people criticized the move by saying that in today’s climate, Wallen is an adult who is well-aware that the n-word is unacceptable and it’s not the Black community’s responsibility to hand-hold him through his education.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone reports that following the scandal, Wallen’s record sales have skyrocketed 327 percent. His fans and followers have rallied behind him and made their voices heard throughout social media. Check out a few mixed reactions below.