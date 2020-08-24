Rap Basement

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque

Posted By on August 24, 2020

Dreamville’s Cozz showcases and reflects on his first platinum plaque for “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3.”

Woven together under legendary circumstances, Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 is the gift that keeps on giving — not only to the fans but to the artists involved in making it. For many on the Dreamville team, Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 provided their first taste of a platinum plaque. Cozz, who we last heard from on the underrated 2018 album Effected, was included in that particular group — that is, until Dreamers 3 hit platinum status in April of 2020

Cozz Dreamville

Timothy Norris/Getty Images

With his next full-length album still in the works, Cozz took to Instagram to celebrate on the milestone, showcasing the impressive plaque in the process. “First platinum plaque!” he captions. “This a crazy win for the team, can’t wait to hang em in the studio room. shoutout @dreamville more wins to come.” The accomplishment was not lost on Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim H, who congratulated the emcee in the comment section: “My boyyyyy, let’s keep it going.”

As you might remember, Cozz appeared on three of the album’s tracks — the darkly comedic “Lambo Truck” with Reason and Childish Major, “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” with Guapdad 4000, Yung Baby Tate, Bas, and Buddy, and the zany ode to marijuana that is “1993,” a posse cut featuring Buddy, Wowgr8, J.I.D, Smino, and J. Cole. Check out the fruits of his labor below, and sound off in the comment section below if you’re ready for some new Cozz music. 

Via HNHH

