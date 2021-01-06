Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Doja Cat Reveals The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion & More Will Appear On New Album
79
0
Drake & Meek Mill Are In The Bahamas Shooting New Video: Report
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1204
3
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
887
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cozz Reflects On Debut Mixtape & Teases New Album

Posted By on January 6, 2021

With his follow-up to 2018’s “Effected” still in the works, Dreamville’s Cozz takes it back to celebrate the anniversary of his debut mixtape.

Though Dreamville fans have been patiently waiting for J. Cole’s anticipated Off-Season project, whenever that one so happens to arrive, there remain many who are eager to hear some new music from Cozz. With his last project Effected having arrived in 2018, the west coast emcee has been steadily working on his next project, having taken a brief detour to hold it down for the Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 sessions. Now, Cozz has opted to take things back to the early days of his career, reflecting on his debut mixtape Nothing Personal, released five years ago. 

Cozz ft Correy C – Grow 

“Happy gday to “nothing personal” the mixtape,” writes Cozz, in a lengthy Instagram update. “Was bout 22/23, hard headed, always screaming on tracks and never sober. Lot of songs I love on here and just 2 or 3 I wish never saw the light of day. The evolution from then to now as a musician and even as a man is dramatic so I’m excited for y’all to hear this new shit I got coming reaaaaal soon. Next level shit.”

The post was not missed by his partner in crime slash “Lambo Truck” collaborator Reason, who took a moment to celebrate the elevation with some words of support. “All growth bro! Proud of you!” he writes, leaving us wondering whether or not J. Cole has further reason to fear for his safety on Cozz’s next body of work. Hopefully we can get an update on that soon, as Cozz’s Effected was already a strong release from the Dreamville lyricist — expect this forthcoming effort to be another step forward, and possibly bring Cody Macc to another stage of his career.

Sound off if you ever revisit Nothing Personal, one of the earliest Dreamville releases. And if so, do you think Cozz held it down?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Doja Cat Reveals The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion & More Will Appear On New Album
79 525 6
0
Kid Cudi Shares A Message For Anyone Going Through It
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Doja Cat Reveals The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion & More Will Appear On New Album
79
0
Drake & Meek Mill Are In The Bahamas Shooting New Video: Report
132
0
Kid Cudi Shares A Message For Anyone Going Through It
93
0
Missy Elliot Admits Tweet’s “Oops (Oh My)” Has Completely Different Meaning Than Is Assumed
159
0
Cozz Reflects On Debut Mixtape & Teases New Album
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rick Ross Feat. Styles P Keys To The Crib
53
0
Big E Feat. Wale & DJ Money Feel The Power
146
0
Rick Hyde Follow Me
93
0
Busta Rhymes Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check
93
0
White Gold Many Faces
119
0
J.I. Marvin's Room
450
0
Jazmine Sullivan Feat. H.E.R. Girl Like Me
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears” Video
278
0
50 Cent Feat. NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez “Part Of The Game” Video
450
0
Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
450
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Doja Cat Reveals The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion & More Will Appear On New Album
Drake & Meek Mill Are In The Bahamas Shooting New Video: Report
Kid Cudi Shares A Message For Anyone Going Through It