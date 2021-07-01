Rap Basement

CupcakKe Claims That Being Problematic Is The Key To Success

Posted By on July 1, 2021

CupcakKe argues that drama is actually what sells in the music industry.

CupcakKe has proven that she is one of the most competitive and skilled female rappers in the music industry and earned herself an extremely supportive cult following in the process. In addition to her reputation as a gifted femcee, the Chicago-born artist has also become known to be one of the most outspoken figures in Hip-Hop. 

Just a few months ago, the Eden artist was calling out the female rap game and deeming it both “boring” and “mediocre.” Now, in a recently posted-and-deleted tweet, CupcakKe unleashes another hot take, in which she criticizes the music industry for focusing more on drama than talent.

CupcakKe performs at LA Pride 2019 on June 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

According to CupcakKe, being controversial or problematic is more helpful than harmful for people who are hoping to succeed in the music industry, and she argues that drama specifically propels many artists’ careers. 

“Being problematic in 2021 is Autually the key to success in the music industry,” CupcakKe suggested. “As funny as this sounds it’s very much true . Drama plays a big part in careers . The more drama the bigger the artist . & your hearing this from a angel [halo emoji] by the way …”

Check out The Neighborhood Talk‘s screenshot of CupcakKe’s now-deleted tweet below.

Via HNHH

