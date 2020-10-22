Rap Basement

CyHi The Prynce Reveals “Free CyHi” Release Date

Posted By on October 22, 2020

CyHi The Prynce continues his unconventional “Free CyHi” album rollout with some new music and a November release date.

CyHi The Prynce may have been inactive for a minute, but it would appear that the esteemed lyricist has simply been biding his time. That, and securing the bag for his in-demand ghostwriting skills, the likes of which has blessed both Travis Scott and Kanye West of late. And while it’s been a few years since he dropped off No Dope On Sundays, a recent post has since sparked anticipation for a follow-up album, seemingly titled Free CyHi. 

CyHi The Prynce

 Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, CyHi’s Barcode page uploaded a pair of visual teasers, one of which being a possible album cut called “Barcode.” Coming complete with some visuals honoring the Free CyHi theme, the track finds the rapper spitting bars over an understated and soulful instrumental. “Excuse me I just had a moment,” he spits. “The acts were heroic but them cats were bogus / they always try to rap but they lack the focus / cause back in the trap we had the Mary Poppins, super cal will frag you if you ever try to kick the dough shit.” 

At the end of the clip, a release date of November 4th flashes across the screen, indicating that we’ll be hearing much more from The Prynce within the coming weeks. Given that it’s been a minute since we’ve heard from CyHi, anticipation stands at an all-time high — even if his rollout so far has been relatively low-key, you’ve gotta respect the innovation. Check back at the beginning of November for Free CyHi to land in full.

View this post on Instagram

11.4.20 • #FreeCyhi

A post shared by BARCODE (@barcode.live) on

Via HNHH

