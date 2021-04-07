Rap Basement

CyHi The Prynce Reveals That “Elephant In The Room” Was Inspired By Eminem & Dr. Dre

Posted By on April 7, 2021

CyHi The Prynce’s 2015 diss track “Elephant In The Room” was actually apart of an unfinished CyHi and Kanye West joint album, inspired by Eminem and Dr. Dre’s classic collabs.

In an exclusive interview with HipHopDX, veteran songwriter and longtime G.O.O.D. Music affiliate CyHi The Prynce chopped it up with the rap platform to discuss a myriad of topics, ranging from his contributions to G.O.O.D. Music artists like Travis Scott to his thoughts on whether any of Kanye West‘s last few albums can truly be considered great. During the interview, CyHi also shed light on one of his most eye-catching releases of 2015, his Kanye West-aimed diss track “Elephant In The Room.” 

Rapper Cyhi the Prynce and The Roots perform during the Budlight Event 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2017 in Austin, Texas.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images 

The song found CyHi aiming shots at Kanye, with lines like “Hey Ye, do you know what it feel like/To really be signed to you in real life?” and “And there ain’t gon’ be no new Yeezy album/Cause he in the the trunk with his mouth taped and his wrists wrapped.” However, “Elephant In The Room” preceded CyHi’s debut album No Dope On Sundays, sp many outlets were quick to write off the Kanye West diss track as nothing more than a publicity stunt to build hype for CyHi’s forthcoming album.

However, the Atlanta lyricist proved otherwise in his latest interview with HipHopDX, revealing that “Elephant In The Room” was actually a concept record that was pulled from an unfinished joint album that he had been working on with Kanye West. According to CyHi, their collab album was inspired by Eminem and Dr. Dre‘s past work together in which Eminem would throw shots at his mentor from time to time, and apparently, it was all Kanye’s idea.

“You know what, that was for an album we were doing. We were going to do this like Dr. Dre/Eminem album and that was a song Kanye actually gave me,” CyHi reveals. “So, I wanted to make it feel like that kind of vibe when I did it. You know how Eminem used to always go at Dre? That’s what I wanted to do.”

The No Dope On Sundays artist’s recent statements add context to one of his 2015 tweets in which CyHi wrote, “What If I told y’all @kanyewest gave me the beat and the concept and I played if for him prior to releasing it??”

While CyHi and Kanye’s joint Eminem & Dr. Dre-inspired album has yet to fully come to fruition, perhaps CyHi’s recent comments will stir excitement amongst Hip-Hop fans and inspire the two G.O.O.D. Music artists to revisit it.

Check out CyHi The Prynce‘s full interview with HipHopDX below. The discussion about “Elephant In The Room” begins near the 8:05 mark.

[via]
Via HNHH

