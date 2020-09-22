Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph Rich Slave
741
2
Friday Fontana Underdog
649
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

D.R.A.M. Changes His Name

Posted By on September 22, 2020

D.R.A.M. has officially changed his artist name to Shelley, which is also his given name.

D.R.A.M. is one of the most underlooked talents in music. He’s best known for his singles “Broccoli” with Lil Yachty and “Cash Machine”, as well as for his collaborations with ScHoolboy Q and SZA. We haven’t heard much from the 32-year-old Virginia-based artist but that’s likely because he’s been working on a new artist identity.

Entering a new phase in his career as a musician, it looks like D.R.A.M. has decided to change his name for good, using his given name as his new stage name. 

On streaming services, as well as on social media, D.R.A.M. is now going by Shelley FKA DRAM. Once he gets a few hits to his name as Shelley, he will likely remove the “formerly known as” part.

The reason for the change is unknown but, today, Shelley announced that he has a new album coming soon.

“Hi, I’m Shelley and I have a new album otw,” he wrote on Instagram.

The change appears to have been quietly made in mid-August, with some fans noticing the switch-up on streaming services and wondering why he would decide to rebrand.

Regardless of what he’s going by, we’re sure that a lot of people are excited about Shelley’s new music. Stay tuned for what’s to come!

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93 525 7
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119
0
KNXG Crooked Denounces Men In The Industry For Predatory Behavior Toward Women
132
0
“The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” Named Best Rap Album Ever By Rolling Stone
159
0
Charlamagne Tha God Apologizes To Angela Yee Over Gucci Mane Interview: “It’s Petty”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rittz F***** Up Day
146
0
Loose Kannon Takeoff Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas No Flaggin
132
0
KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Hands Up (Outlaws)
106
0
OMB Peezy Yeah
119
0
Da$h Feat. Rob Vicious Bussin
106
0
Redman Time 4 Sum Aksion
119
0
Lloyd They Don't Care
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Say You Love Me” Video
106
0
Conway Feat. Method Man “Lemon” Video
146
0
Duffle Bag Buru Feat. Xanman “Quarterback” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
KNXG Crooked Denounces Men In The Industry For Predatory Behavior Toward Women