Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Blueface Allows 3-Year-Old Son To Drive Them To The Store
79
0
Eminem’s Would-Be Killer Has Trial Set For April 2021
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1588
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
926
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

D Smoke Reacts To Grammy Nominations: “I Was Through The Roof”

Posted By on November 26, 2020

Life is moving fast for D Smoke

Netflix debuted its hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow just over a year ago, but the winner D Smoke is making fast work of the opportunities he was granted. This past week, D Smoke was nominated for two Grammys: best new artist and best rap album. Although there has been a mixed reaction to some of the Grammys’ more questionable decisions (think The Weeknd snub), the best rap album category is receiving tons of praise. The selections are uniquely lyrical, and D Smoke was more than honored to be included alongside names like Nas and Royce Da 5’9. 

“I’ve trained myself to not look too far into things until they materialize,” D Smoke told Billboard “I figured if I didn’t raise my expectations too much then there’s no real disappointment to experience. But in doing so, once the news came I was through the roof. Literally, my voice is tired today from all the yelling I’ve been doing.”

The talented rapper also commented on the fact the Grammys largely focused on lyrical albums this year.  “It’s reflective of a need for something more in rap,” he explained. “This is a time for rap that speaks to us at more than a surface level. Having gone through something collectively as a nation, as a world, we’re seasoned differently by our experiences, and so rap that comes from an artist who has substance and knows how to articulate themselves at a higher level, I think it’s a perfect time for best rap album to reflect this type of artist.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Blueface Allows 3-Year-Old Son To Drive Them To The Store
79 525 6
0
Eminem’s Would-Be Killer Has Trial Set For April 2021
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Blueface Allows 3-Year-Old Son To Drive Them To The Store
79
0
Eminem’s Would-Be Killer Has Trial Set For April 2021
106
0
D Smoke Reacts To Grammy Nominations: “I Was Through The Roof”
159
0
Chris Brown Asks Netflix To Add Music Videos: “Would Give Artists Hella Exposure”
132
0
Willie D Calls Out David Geffen For Refusing To Distribute Geto Boys’ Album In 92
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Foogiano Feat. Gucci Mane & Jacquees BACKEND
106
0
Curren$y Feat. Gunplay Light Switch
106
0
Kodie Shane Feat. Coi Leray Get to the Money
132
0
Juicy J Feat. Logic 1995
251
0
Kelsey Nicole Bussin Back
146
0
42 Dugg Free Me
146
0
Chuck Inglish & Ye Ali Driver
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
212
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone “Spicy” Video
185
0
2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Blueface Allows 3-Year-Old Son To Drive Them To The Store
Eminem’s Would-Be Killer Has Trial Set For April 2021
D Smoke Reacts To Grammy Nominations: “I Was Through The Roof”