Da Brat Was Hurt That Left Eye Didn’t Like Her: “It Broke My Heart”

In just a few months, we’ll mark the 19th anniversary since Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes passed away. The TLC rapper was 30-years-old when she lost her life in a car accident in Honduras, and over the years, her loved ones have kept her memory alive by sharing untold stories about the rap icon. In a sit down with TooFab, Da Brat recalled those early days in her career as she was developing her sound with Jermaine Dupri, and the rapper shared that initially, Left Eye wasn’t happy to see another woman on the scene.



Brenda Chase / Stringer / Getty Images

“Oh man, Left Eye was super dope but I kind of think because she was JD’s [Dupri’s] first artist and they used to—they grew up together and I think she lived with him at one point,” Da Brat said. “Like I think when I came along—I don’t think she liked me too much. Cause I think she felt like JD may have been replacing, trying to replace, you know, her with me, which wasn’t the case, but she wasn’t too fond of me.”

It was a feeling that wasn’t mutual. “But I loved Left Eye and it just broke my heart when she didn’t love me,” said Brat. Later, the two women linked on “Not Tonight (Ladies’ Night Remix)” with Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, and Angie Martinez, and by that time, they were in a better space.

“Yeah, man, we recorded it separately in our own separate spaces,” Da Brat added. “I think Left Eye did hers in Atlanta. I did mine in Jermaine Dupree’s studio. Kim probably did hers in New York. But when we came together for the video shoot, it was epic. I had never been on a shoot that had so many, you know, successful women, my peers… We were all like with one accord and just enjoyed it—this big luau, like party. It was nice.”

Meanwhile, Da Brat dropped a bomb and also shared that she’s been in the studio, creating new music. “I’m working on a project right now,” she continued. “I don’t know the title, but I’m trying a lot of different things. So when it’s time, I’ll let you guys know.” She also mentioned that she’s penned several love songs after falling head over heels for fiancée Jesseca Dupart.