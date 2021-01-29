Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Da Brat Was Hurt That Left Eye Didn’t Like Her: “It Broke My Heart”
106
0
Lil Yachty & Lil Tecca Link Up In The Studio
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12150
1
Wiz Khalifa
1773
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Da Brat Was Hurt That Left Eye Didn’t Like Her: “It Broke My Heart”

Posted By on January 28, 2021

The So So Def icon shared that the late TLC rapper initially thought Jermaine Dupri was trying to replace her.

In just a few months, we’ll mark the 19th anniversary since Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes passed away. The TLC rapper was 30-years-old when she lost her life in a car accident in Honduras, and over the years, her loved ones have kept her memory alive by sharing untold stories about the rap icon. In a sit down with TooFab, Da Brat recalled those early days in her career as she was developing her sound with Jermaine Dupri, and the rapper shared that initially, Left Eye wasn’t happy to see another woman on the scene.

TLC, Left Eye, Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri
Brenda Chase / Stringer / Getty Images

“Oh man, Left Eye was super dope but I kind of think because she was JD’s [Dupri’s] first artist and they used to—they grew up together and I think she lived with him at one point,” Da Brat said. “Like I think when I came along—I don’t think she liked me too much. Cause I think she felt like JD may have been replacing, trying to replace, you know, her with me, which wasn’t the case, but she wasn’t too fond of me.”

It was a feeling that wasn’t mutual. “But I loved Left Eye and it just broke my heart when she didn’t love me,” said Brat. Later, the two women linked on “Not Tonight (Ladies’ Night Remix)” with Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, and Angie Martinez, and by that time, they were in a better space.

“Yeah, man, we recorded it separately in our own separate spaces,” Da Brat added. “I think Left Eye did hers in Atlanta. I did mine in Jermaine Dupree’s studio. Kim probably did hers in New York. But when we came together for the video shoot, it was epic. I had never been on a shoot that had so many, you know, successful women, my peers… We were all like with one accord and just enjoyed it—this big luau, like party. It was nice.”

Meanwhile, Da Brat dropped a bomb and also shared that she’s been in the studio, creating new music. “I’m working on a project right now,” she continued. “I don’t know the title, but I’m trying a lot of different things. So when it’s time, I’ll let you guys know.” She also mentioned that she’s penned several love songs after falling head over heels for fiancée Jesseca Dupart.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

DDG Speaks On Rubi Rose Romance Rumors: “We Got A Whole Situation”
79 525 6
0
Lil Yachty & Lil Tecca Link Up In The Studio
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Da Brat Was Hurt That Left Eye Didn’t Like Her: “It Broke My Heart”
106
0
Lil Yachty & Lil Tecca Link Up In The Studio
119
0
DDG Speaks On Rubi Rose Romance Rumors: “We Got A Whole Situation”
79
0
Hitmaka Used To Rant About Being The Next Diddy, Shares Motivational Message
172
0
DJ Envy Claims A ‘6ix9ine Manager’ Called Him For A Breakfast Club Interview
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Fredo Feat. Dave Money Talks
172
0
Mike Posner Feat. Stanaj & Yung Bae Momma Always Told Me
79
0
Peter Rosenberg Feat. Flee Lord & Stove God Cooks Marcus Smart
238
0
Rakim R.A.K.I.M
278
0
Meek Mill & Leslie Grace Conga
238
0
Dizzy Wright Sexy Lady
212
0
Big Moochie Grape Anthony Davis
371
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Grey Area” Video
119
0
Summer Walker “Body” Video
132
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Da Brat Was Hurt That Left Eye Didn’t Like Her: “It Broke My Heart”
Lil Yachty & Lil Tecca Link Up In The Studio
DDG Speaks On Rubi Rose Romance Rumors: “We Got A Whole Situation”