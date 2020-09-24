Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph Rich Slave
807
2
The Lox Living Off Xperience
609
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DaBaby Addresses Critics Who Say His Music Sounds The Same

Posted By on September 23, 2020

The rapper is ready for Grammy-voting season and shares whether or not he feels pressured to switch up his flow.

This year is moving by quickly as we approach the last week of September, and it’s hard to believe that we’re crawling into Grammy-voting season. To help with the countdown, Rolling Stone is chatting with artists who have a good chance at receiving a nod for the 2021 event, including DaBaby. The rapper took over the summer months with his Roddy Ricch-assisted, No. 1 single “Rockstar,” and DaBaby is ready for his Grammy-winning moment after being nominated last year. He may not have taken home the 2020 trophy, but the rapper told Rolling Stone that he’s been talking about holding a Grammy award since the launch of his career. The North Carolina icon also discussed the criticisms about his music sounding the same and shared whether or not he feels pressured to switch things up.

“The fact of the matter is, I’ve been making records like that since before the first record,” said DaBaby. “I’d been making crossover records, diverse records. With this being my third album in 12 months, I thought at that point fans would be ready. At the end of the day, they take it in how they take it in. I’ve never been afraid to jump in the water. If there’s a style of music I can take it to, I’ll do that. I want to push the envelope and grow as an artist. Now, whether or not the fans are ready to grow with me, that’s something I have to find out in hindsight. They don’t know what they need till you give it to ’em.”

If you’re sick of hearing from DaBaby, an artist who has released multiple projects in the span of a year, he said he has no plans to slow down anytime soon. “Some people wait because they have to. Fortunately enough, I wasn’t put in that position. I had the green light, and everything I’ve dropped was hot. If I didn’t put out new music, there wouldn’t be ‘Rockstar.’ I’d still be trying to beat out ‘Suge.'”

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
132
0
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
212
0
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video
265
0
Kanye West Samples Lauryn Hill Classic In New Snippet “Believe What I Say”
278
1
Everything Tory Lanez Alleges In “Daystar” Lyrics
278
0
More News

Trending Songs

A$AP Ferg Feat. Mulatto In It
40
0
Mustafa Air Forces
53
0
Lil Wayne Feat. 2 Chainz Siri
66
0
Action Bronson Cliff Hanger
185
0
Suspect Feat. Giggs Bruce Wayne
159
0
Smoke Boys Feat. Dizzee Rascal Justin Bieber
93
0
Joji Tick Tock
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Russ Feat. Kehlani “Take You Back” Video
106
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Baby “Rags2Riches 2” Video
119
0
Bryson Tiller “Right My Wrongs” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Headie One & Charlie Sloth Take “Fire In The Booth” To The PJ
Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & YG Highlight This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Travis Scott Received Michael Jordan’s Blessing To Film “Franchise” Video